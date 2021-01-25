Reflector-Chronicle Sports
BELOIT – Competing against some of the best teams in the state in wrestling, the Abilene Cowboys faired well in the Friday edition of the Beloit Wrestling Tournament by placing fourth as a team against ranked opponents.
With the pandemic forcing many changes to the winter sports schedules, the Beloit tournament split the tournament into a two-day event with the Cowboys competing on Friday against the top ranked schools from 3-2-1A in Hoxie and Republic County. Abilene also wrestled against Concordia and grapplers from Smith Center, Silver Lake, Plainville and Minneapolis.
“I think we are wrestling well right now,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “If we can keep everybody healthy and on the mat then when the post season comes we will compete well against the teams that will be in the tournaments that we are assigned to.
“I really liked the mix of the teams we wrestled against in Beloit. Hoxie is at number one in 3-2-1A and Republic County is the number two squad. This was a good mix of teams that we haven’t seen multiple times this year. It was the first look at some of these guys and in some cases the last time we will see them this year. It’s really good for the kids to not have to repeat the same match-ups all the time.”
Hoxie won the day with 215 points followed by Republic County 120.5, Concordia 108.5, Abilene 101, Smith Center 76, Plainville 70.5, Minneapolis 66 and Oberlin 42.
2021 Beloit Invite (Friday) Results for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (27-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 27-0 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 27-0 won by fall over Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 13-9 (Fall 0:36)
• Round 3 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 27-0 won by tech fall over Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 25-6 (TF-1.5 1:57 (17-2))
• Championship Bracket - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 27-0 won by fall over AJ Polansky (Republic Co. High School) 26-8 (Fall 0:36)
• 1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 27-0 won by fall over Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 13-3 (Fall 3:26)
120 - Christopher McClanahan (24-4) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 24-4 won by fall over Lukas Zodrow (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 16-13 (Fall 0:58)
• Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 24-4 won by fall over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 17-9 (Fall 1:18)
• Round 3 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 24-4 won by fall over Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 23-7 (Fall 2:38)
• Round 4 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 24-4 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia) 11-6 (Dec 3-2)
• Round 5 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 24-4 won by decision over Logan Normandin (Plainville) 16-6 (Dec 3-1)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (24-2) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-2 won by fall over Torxsten Kindel (Concordia) 5-7 (Fall 0:29)
• Round 2 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-2 won by fall over Daniel Roth (Minneapolis) 5-7 (Fall 2:31)
• Round 3 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-2 won by injury default over Bentley Montgomery (Smith Center) 24-5 (Inj. 0:00)
• Championship Bracket - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-2 won by fall over Kaleb Talkington (Republic Co. High School) 30-6 (Fall 1:51)
• 1st Place Match - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 24-2 won by decision over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 29-2 (Dec 9-4)
132 - Cooper Wuthnow (16-10) placed 4th and scored 5.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-10 won by major decision over Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake) 2-3 (MD 11-3)
• Round 2 - Daniel Vines (Concordia) 10-2 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-10 (Dec 5-1)
• Round 3 - Drew Bell (Hoxie) 30-0 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-10 (Fall 0:58)
• Round 4 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-10 won by decision over Jackson Pinckney (Smith Center) 13-18 (Dec 6-4)
• Round 5 - Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 16-6 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-10 (Dec 2-1)
138 - Miller Unruh (11-11) placed 5th and scored 5.5 team points.
•Round 1 - Jonathan Dyke (Republic Co. High School) 27-9 won by fall over Miller Unruh (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 1:46)
•Round 2 - Drew Bretz (Hoxie) 29-1 won by fall over Miller Unruh (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 1:55)
•Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) 11-11 won by fall over Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) 4-11 (Fall 3:09)
•Consolation Bracket - Miller Unruh (Abilene) 11-11 won by fall over Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) 7-17 (Fall 0:54)
•5th Place Match - Miller Unruh (Abilene) 11-11 won by decision over Alex Wilkinson (Smith Center) 8-9 (Dec 9-8)
145 - Trenton Wuthnow (22-7) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Easton Swihart (Concordia) 8-13 (Fall 5:19)
•Round 2 - Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 11-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 22-7 (SV-1 5-4)
•Round 3 - Gabe Kerns (Plainville) 14-11 won by fall over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 22-7 (Fall 3:23)
•Consolation Bracket - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Payton Sutton (Silver Lake) 6-11 (Fall 1:28)
•5th Place Match - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Gunnar Couture (Republic Co. High School) 27-11 (Fall 5:27)
152 - Tristan Randles (20-11) placed 6th and scored 0.5 team points.
•Round 1 - Garrett Siemsen (Republic Co. High School) 25-10 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 20-11 (Fall 3:21)
•Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 20-11 won by decision over Chase Root (Silver Lake) 12-19 (Dec 4-1)
•Round 3 - Caleb Hanson (Concordia) 4-16 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 20-11 (Fall 1:43)
•Round 4 - Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) 11-21 won by major decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 20-11 (MD 11-2)
•Round 5 - Ryan Shaw (Hoxie) 24-6 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 20-11 (Fall 1:45)
160 - Aidan Henely (7-18) placed 5th and scored 3.5 team points.
•Round 1 - Nathan Brown (Concordia) 9-7 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 7-18 (Fall 1:06)
•Round 2 - Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 30-0 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 7-18 (Fall 2:27)
•Round 3 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 7-18 received a bye () (Bye)
•Consolation Bracket - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 7-18 won by fall over Braxton Smyth (Plainville) 2-11 (Fall 1:42)
•5th Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 7-18 won by decision over Eli Herkenwrath (Silver Lake) 7-22 (Dec 2-0)
170 - Logan Buechman (11-11) placed 5th and scored 2.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Brody Murk (Minneapolis) 18-10 won by decision over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 11-11 (Dec 5-0)
•Round 2 - Ben Hansen (Plainville) 22-2 won by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 1:18)
•Round 3 - Keyan Miller (Concordia) 14-6 won by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 1:45)
•Round 4 - Daigan Kruger (Silver Lake) 33-1 won by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 1:01)
•Round 5 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 11-11 won by fall over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) 5-23 (Fall 3:21)
182 - Gavin Hight (7-16) placed 7th and scored 0.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 23-3 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-16 (Fall 0:47)
•Round 2 - Tristan Vande Velde (Silver Lake) 28-4 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-16 (Fall 1:13)
•Round 3 - Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 16-4 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-16 (Fall 2:54)
•Consolation Bracket - Jake Kirchhoff (Smith Center) 20-10 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-16 (Fall 1:30)
•7th Place Match - Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-16 received a bye () (Bye)
285 - Brandon Parker (15-4) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
•Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 15-4 won by fall over Jonah Smith (Plainville) 10-8 (Fall 0:33)
•Round 2 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 15-4 won by fall over Dalton Owen (Concordia) 12-8 (Fall 1:45)
•Round 3 - Brandon Baker (Hoxie) 18-4 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 15-4 (Fall 1:41)
•Championship Bracket - Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 7-10 won by injury default over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 15-4 (Inj. 0:00)
•3rd Place Match - Dallas Buss (Republic Co. High School) 11-3 won by injury default over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 15-4 (Inj. 0:00)
