The Abilene Cowboys ended the regular season at home on Friday with a convincing pair of victories over the Wamego Red Raiders.
In game one, Abilene outlasted Wamego in a low scoring affair for a 4-2 final. The Cowboys got a much needed solid starting pitching effort from Zach Miller who earned the victory.
In game two, Abilene got a combination of great pitching, fielding, and power hitting to run rule the Red Raiders in the fifth inning for the 11-0 victory. Starting pitcher Thomas Keener went the entire game and shut out Wamego to earn the victory. The Cowboys offense was highlighted by a pair of home runs, one each by Stocton Timbrook and Kyson Becker.
Abilene pitcher Zach Miller was locked in, and got a solid defensive effort from his teammates in earning the game one victory. Miller held Wamego scoreless through six complete innings, before allowing two runs in the top of the final inning.
The Cowboys would score early as a Lane Hoekman RBI single in the bottom of second inning would give them a 1-0 lead.
The second inning ended up being the difference maker inning of the game. Abilene would score three runs as three straight hits by Drew Hansen, Heath Hoekman, and an RBI by Timbrook would account for the scoring. The Cowboys offense would also benefit from a pair of pitching passed balls by Wamego that allowed runs to extend their lead to 4-0.
The Red Raiders last attempt for a comeback came in their final at bat in the top of the seventh inning, as three consecutive hits and a fielders choice would lead two two runs. Timbrook would come in to pitch in relief to help secure the victory for the 4-2 final.
Miller recorded the victory as he pitched six innings giving up two runs on seven hits, while walking three, and striking out four batters.
Offensively, Abilene had six hits in the game, led by Hansen with two hits.
Abilene used a dominant complete game, shut out pitching performance by Keener to win game two 11-0.
The Cowboys took control in the second inning as they scored seven runs on six consecutive hits. After a lead off walk by Ayden Taylor, Tyler Holloway, Keener, Hansen, Heath Hoekman, and Timbrook all contributed to the run scoring.
Abilene would continue their offensive pressure by scoring twice back-to-back in the bottom of the third and fourth innings.
In the third inning, Hansen would drive in a run on an RBI double, and Miller would account for an RBI by way of a sacrifice fly to the outfield.
The bottom of the fourth inning would see power hitting as the Cowboys would hit back-to-back out of the park home runs by Timbrook and Becker to finalize the game’s scoring at 11-0
Keener would record the victory as he pitched five innings, giving up no runs, on four hits, while walking one, and striking out six batters
Offensively Abilene recorded 11 hits, as Hansen, H. Hoekman, Timbrook, and Holloway led the way with two hits apiece.
The Cowboys finished the regular season with a record of 13-7, and will now await their regional seeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.