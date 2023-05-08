Zach Miller helped Cowboys record victory

Abilene’s Zach Miller helped the Cowboys by recording the victory in the opening game against Wamego 4-2. Miller slowed the Red Raiders offense by shutting them out in low scoring game through six innings.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys ended the regular season at home on Friday with a convincing pair of victories over the Wamego Red Raiders.  

In game one, Abilene outlasted Wamego in a low scoring affair for a 4-2 final.  The Cowboys got a much needed solid starting pitching effort from Zach Miller who earned the victory.  

 

