Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.