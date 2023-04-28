The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Concordia on Tuesday evening and earned a split by rebounding for a game two victory,  after falling in the game one pitching duel.  

In game one, starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook pitched an excellent game, as he gave up just one run and two hits, but the Panther also received an excellent outing from Braeden Primeaux who, shut down the Cowboys offense by not allowing any runs for the 1-0 shutout victory. 

 

