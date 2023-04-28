The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Concordia on Tuesday evening and earned a split by rebounding for a game two victory, after falling in the game one pitching duel.
In game one, starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook pitched an excellent game, as he gave up just one run and two hits, but the Panther also received an excellent outing from Braeden Primeaux who, shut down the Cowboys offense by not allowing any runs for the 1-0 shutout victory.
In game two Abilene rebounded for a 7-3 win as Kyson Becker pitched a complete game, while giving up just two earned runs in earning the victory.
In the pitchers duel between Timbrook and Primeaux, both teams offensively struggled to get their bats going.
Despite being charged with the loss, Timbrook was seemingly more dominant as he allowed only two hits in the game, while striking out nine batters. His counterpart Primeaux, got some defensive assistance from his teammates, as he allowed four hits in the game, and struck out four batters in his seven inning victory.
The games lone run would take place in the bottom of the fourth inning when a Concordia single would get things started, and then a line drive to the outfield that resulted in an error allowed the base runner to score for a 1-0 Panther lead.
For Abilene, Timbrook would officially pitch five and two-thirds innings, giving up one run on two hits, while walking three, and striking out nine batters.
Offensively, Tyler Holloway lead the way with two hits, while Becker and Drew Hansen each added a hit.
The Cowboys would immediately take control of game two as they scored four runs in the top of the first inning. After a walk by Tommy Keener and a pair of singles by Zach Miller and Heath Hoekman, Timbrook would single in a pair of runners to lead 2-0. Kyson Becker would then help his cause on the pitchers mound by doubling to left field to drive in H. Hoekman and Timbrook for the 4-0 lead.
The Panthers would finally get on the board with a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning, however Abilene would answer with their own single run by way of a double by Lane Hoekman, and an RBI single by Holloway for a 5-1 score The Cowboys would then add two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning to lead 7-1. Hits by Keener, and Timbrook highlighted the scoring.
Concordia would then finish the game scoring in the bottom of the sixth as they would score two runs for the final score of 7-3
A solid performance by starting pitcher Kyson Becker earned him the victory as ahe allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, while walking one, with 10 strikeouts
Offensively, Abilene totaled 11 hits led by two hits apiece by Becker, Timbrook, L. Hoekman, and H. Hoekman.
The Cowboys will once again be on the road this Friday for a double header against Beloit.
