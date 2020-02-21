CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowboys claimed at least a share of the NCKL League title Friday night with a 59-30 win at Clay Center.
Abilene fought off the Tigers in the first quarter to lead 10-8 and then put together three solid quarters as they rode to the nearly 30-point victory. The Cowboys led 24-13 at the break and then came out and outscored the host team 35-17 in the second half.
Travis Beetch led with a game high score of 16 points while Kaleb Becker finished with 14. Avery Bryson added nine and Blaise McVan popped in eight to spur the Cowboys.
Abilene will wrap league play with a re-match against Chapman Tuesday in Abilene. The Cowboys will celebrate senior night on Tuesday before ending the season with a home re-match with Hays High School.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Tigers jumped out on the Cowgirls with a game plan of feeding post player Clara Edwards the ball. Edwards finished the first quarter with 13 of her game high 18 points. Clay Center won the game 55-25.
The Cowgirls were able to somewhat contain Edwards from scoring after the first period but then the Lady Tigers were deadly from three-point range, cashing in on six threes all coming after the opener period.
The Tigers led 29-13 at halftime and then added a powerful 20 point third quarter to run away from Abilene.
Edwards had 18 to lead all scorers while Lexi Liby added 12 and Shelby Siebold finished with 11.
Jenna Hayes led the Cowgirls with 10 and Beth Holmes had nine for Abilene.
The Cowgirls host Chapman Tuesday and then host Hays on Thursday to finish the regular season.
