The Abilene Cowboys hosted, and fell to the Wamego Red Raiders on Senior Night 45-7. The Cowboys playing in their last regular season scheduled game, faced both a powerful offense and defense. The Red Raiders statistically entered the game ranked #1 in offense and #3 in defense in Class 4A in Kansas. Wamego also entered the game 6-1 and lost their only game of the season in the opening week to Concordia 41-40 in a 4 overtime game.
Wamego would open the game strong, and do the only scoring in the first half, totaling 31 straight points. Two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, an interception return for a touchdown, and a field goal as time expired, accounted for all of the first half scoring. The Red Raiders took control on both sides of the ball, making it difficult for Abilene to get anything going in the half.
Opening the second half, Wamego would once again start the scoring with the only points of the third quarter, a passing touchdown of 56 yards, pushing the score to 38-0. The Red Raiders would then score their final points of the night on yet another rushing touchdown at the 10:30 mark of the fourth quarter, making the score 45-0
Abilene’s only score of the night, would come with 5:16 left in the game on Freshman Quarterback Aaron Hartman’s touchdown pass of 36 yards to Senior Receiver Kaleb Becker. Becker would then kick, and make the extra point attempt finalizing the game score at 45-7
The Cowboy offense struggled with possession turning the ball over four times during the game, leading directly to 21 of Wamego’s points on the night.
Abilene would finish the game with 163 total yards of offense, with 111 of that total rushing
Wamego”s offense would finish with 406 yards of total offense , with 223, rushing, and 183 passing
Abilene, now 0-8 on the season travels on the road for a guaranteed first round playoff game against Buhler next Friday night at 7:00 PM.
