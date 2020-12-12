AUGUSTA – After falling just short of knocking off a top ranked Rock Creek on Tuesday at home, the Abilene Cowboys finished the job against the second ranked Augusta Orioles 56-53 Friday night in Augusta.
Abilene busted out strong in the first half with the Cowboys taking a five point lead after one at 11-6 and then turning on the gas a little more in the second quarter to go up 31-19 at halftime.
But one of the best programs in the state in Class 4A would not go away without a fight as the Orioles pecked their way back into the game by making the three-shot in the second half. Abilene got up by as many as 13 points that was whittled away late in the fourth quarter as Augusta fought back to tie the game at 46-46 with 2:39 to play.
Kaleb Becker worked under the basket for a pair of field goals and Josh Stuber popped in a bucket to give the Cowboys a 50-46 lead at the 1:42 mark.
Still Augusta would not cave came right back with a quick driving bucket. Abilene’s Jaylen West gave the Cowboys a four-lead with just over a minute to play before Augusta started fouling to send Abilene to the free throw line. The Cowboys could only get two of a possible eight charity throws to fall to take a 54 to 51 lead with 16.2 seconds remaining in the game. Augusta scored with 9.1 seconds to go to bring the game within one at 54-53. Abilene’s Avery Bryson was fouled with .6 seconds on the scoreboard. After a referee conference .4 seconds was added to the clock but Bryson went calmly to the line and drained both chances to move the margin back to three.
Augusta inbounded the ball under the Cowboys basket with one second to play and West intercepted a desperation pass to mid-court to seal the Abilene win at 56-53.
Becker led all scorers with 16 points while Stuber had 10 for the Cowboys. Bryson and Blaise McVan added nine each with Grant Heintz popping in eight.
Augusta sophomore Kaden McDaniel led the Orioles with 13 points including a pair of treys in the third quarter.
Tuesday, Abilene (1-1) travels to Gypsum to play Southeast of Saline before opening NCKL conference play at Concordia before the Christmas break.
