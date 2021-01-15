CLAY CENTER – It took both head coaches and the lead referee with rule books in hand to determine the final outcome of the NCKL wrestling dual between Abilene and Clay Center Thursday night in Clay Center. After going down the list of tiebreakers, it was determined on the fifth entry that Clay Center was officially the victor 40-39 due to having the least number of forfeits.
It was the exciting conclusion of a double dual with league foes Marysville and the Tigers on the mat under the spotlight in the Tigers Den. After dominating Marysville 59-24, the Cowboys rallied from behind with win a pin by senior Brandon Parker in the final match of the evening. Parker’s pin over the 285 pounder from Clay Center enabled the Cowboys to rally for the tie. Abilene had to have the pin for the tie.
Abilene had four open weight classes due to illness or not having a body at a weight class. Clay Center had two open slots.
“We both are dealing with quarantines and COVID,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “It makes changing our team daily. Overall I thought our kids wrestled well with how we wrestled against both teams tonight. The only points that Marysville scored was due to the opens and then that became the tiebreaker criteria in the second match.”
Freshman Tucker Cell continued his prominence at 113 with a pin over Clay Center’s Gable Fredrickson early in the first period. Cell’s win tied the score after the Cowboys opened with a forfeit at 106. Abilene gained the lead with a forfeit for Chris McLanahan at 120. Junior Kaleb Stroda earned his second pin of the night at 126 and then in one of the most exciting matches of the night, Cowboy Javin Welsh out-wrestled Clay Center senior Parker Tholstrup for a 4-2 win at 132. Tholstrup is ranked fifth in Class 4A while Welsh cracked the rankings at sixth place but remained undefeated with his huge win for the Cowboys.
Welsh’s win pushed the Cowboy lead to 21-6. Next up, sophomore Braden Wilson got a late pin over his Clay Center opponent to increase it to 27-6. These two outcomes would prove to be huge for the Cowboys heading into the final round on the mat. Clay Center won the next three matches including two pins before Abilene’s Logan Buechman gained a forfeit but then the Tigers earned 18 points due to forfeits by Abilene to bring the score to 33-39 with one match left.
Parker, who had missed several weeks of the season with injury, entered the dual after winning the championship at 285 at the Herington Tournament last weekend. He got the needed pin the Cowboys wanted for the 39-39 tie. But the tiebreaker goes to the host school for the official win of the dual.
“Brandon was under pressure,” Stout said. “We didn’t have a chance for the tie without a fall there. We’ve played a lot of chess this year to make things work out team point wise but it just didn’t work out tonight. But, I’m pleased with where we are.”
Against Marysville to begin the evening the Cowboys didn’t lose a match on the mat. Marysville’s 24 points came because of open weights. Cell, Stroda, Welsh, Wilson, Buechman and Parker all had wins by pin as did Tristan Randles at 152. Abilene senior Trenton Wuthnow earned a technical fall 15-1 score in his match at 145.
The Cowgirl wrestling team will host a tournament tonight in the AHS gym and the Cowboys will host a six-team tournament Saturday in Abilene.
The Cowboys improved to 9-3 in dual matches this season.
“That certainly exceeds the expectations with the opens we have to deal with each time,” Stout said. “We are excited to be able to host events the next two days. These were scheduled to help fill the gap after the Basehor-Linwood Tournament was canceled. The regular season is rapidly approaching; it’s going by really fast. Then we have the post-season and with that come the worries of the unknown of not only qualifying but staying healthy so we can wrestle again the next week. We know we go to Wamego the first round but after that it is still uncertain.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Abilene (ABIL) 59.0 Marysville (MARY) 24.0
106: Jacob Dankenbring (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Gable Fredrickson (MARY) (Fall 0:19) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.) 126: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Tristen Schaefer (MARY) (Fall 0:12) 132: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Kai Barton (MARY) (Fall 2:24) 138: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Haiden Gibbs (MARY) (Fall 1:22) 145: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Braden Hadley (MARY) (TF 15-0 2:00) 152: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Ayden Price (MARY) (Fall 2:33) 160: Aidan Henely (ABIL) over Jacob Haefele (MARY) (Fall 1:36) 170: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over Keith Johnson (MARY) (Fall 1:20) 182: Beau Wassenberg (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 195: Patrick Smith (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Jack Lott (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Brandon Parker (ABIL) over Jaundre Walton (MARY) (Fall 0:00)
Clay Center Community (CCC) 39.0 Abilene (ABIL) 39.0
106: Jimmy Gordon (CCC) over (ABIL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Morgan Brumfield (CCC) (Fall 0:14) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over (CCC) (For.) 126: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Garrett Kalivoda (CCC) (Fall 1:16) 132: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Parker Tholstrup (CCC) (Dec 4-2) 138: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Brody Hayes (CCC) (Fall 4:49) 145: Braxtin Mason (CCC) over Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) (Dec 4-1) 152: Tucker Jackson (CCC) over Tristan Randles (ABIL) (Fall 3:12) 160: Brett Loader (CCC) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 2:00) 170: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over (CCC) (For.) 182: Shawn Liddle (CCC) over (ABIL) (For.) 195: Zach Bolinger (CCC) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Keegan McDonald (CCC) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Brandon Parker (ABIL) over Luke Young (CCC) (Fall 0:00)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.