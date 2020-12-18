AUGUSTA – The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team traveled to Augusta Thursday evening to meet up with the ninth ranked Orioles and unranked Buhler in Class 4A wrestling matches.
Augusta sent out a full lineup against the Cowboys, who had four open weights during the match, winning 45-29. Against Buhler in the second match, Abilene won seven matches by pin and was able to hold off the Crusaders 51-24 for the win.
Abilene freshman Tucker Cell earned a technical fall over Cannon Carey at 113 to begin the night for the Cowboys. Cell became ranked for the first time this week as the KWCA picked him as the sixth best wrestler in Class 4A at 113.
Augusta’s Grady Fox, number four in the rankings at 120, just got by Abilene sophomore Christopher McClanahan 2-1 to move the team score to 5-9 in favor of the Orioles.
At 126, Cowboy Kaleb Stroda rode his opponent Collin Jackson for a 7-3 win by decision. Next up, Abilene junior Javin Welsh led 13-2 with just over a minute left in his match before he ended it with a pin at 132. Sophomore Braden Wilson continued his winning ways after being ranked fifth at 138 with a win by pin over Zane Hennessey.
Abilene senior Trenton Wuthnow got an 8-4 win at 145. Sophomore Aiden Henely got a win by pin at 160 for the Cowboys.
The Orioles got wins at 152, 170 and 182 all by pins and then won the last three weights due to Abilene being open. This gave them the match 45-29.
In the second match, Emma Wuthnow picked up a win for Abilene at 106 followed by a Tucker Cell pin at 113 and then McClanahan gets the Cowboys second pin for a win at 120. Stroda made it number three with a pin at 126. Junior Cooper Wuthnow jumped into the Cowboy lineup at 132 to get a 7-2 decision before Welsh bumped up to 138 and brought home Abilene’s fourth pin of the match. Wilson moved up to 145 and got his second pin of the night.
The Crusaders took the next matches by fall before Cowboy senior Logan Buechman worked a pin for a win at 170. He was followed by junior Gavin Hight at 182 as he picked up the Cowboys’ seventh pin of the match. Abilene won the match 51-24.
The Cowboy wrestling teams now hosts a JV Tournament tonight in the AHS gym and then the Varsity Invitational is Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the high school gym.
Augusta (AUGU) 45.0
Abilene (ABIL) 29.0
106: Marcus Terry (AUGU) over (ABIL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Cannon Carey (AUGU) (TF 18-2 0:00) 120: Grady Fox (AUGU) over Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) (Dec 2-1) 126: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Collin Jackson (AUGU) (Dec 7-3) 132: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Weston Bratton (AUGU) (Fall 4:49) 138: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Zane Hennessey (AUGU) (Fall 3:36) 145: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Zach Engelbrecht (AUGU) (Dec 8-4) 152: Ben Duncan (AUGU) over Tristan Randles (ABIL) (Fall 3:46) 160: Aidan Henely (ABIL) over Tallon Nieves (AUGU) (Fall 3:23) 170: Garrett Davis (AUGU) over Logan Buechman (ABIL) (Fall 0:07) 182: Thomas Johnson (AUGU) over Gavin Hight (ABIL) (Fall 0:34) 195: Jacob Money (AUGU) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Holt Williams (AUGU) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Jase Christiansen (AUGU) over (ABIL) (For.)
Abilene (ABIL) 51.0 Buhler (BUHL) 24.0
106: Emily Wuthnow (ABIL) over (BUHL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Riley Teter (BUHL) (Fall 0:42) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Jayce Spencer (BUHL) (Fall 0:53) 126: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Drew Lugafet (BUHL) (Fall 3:47) 132: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jaxson Roeder (BUHL) (Dec 7-2) 138: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Dawsyn Valdois (BUHL) (Fall 4:41) 145: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Martean Perez (BUHL) (Fall 3:05) 152: Cooper McCloy (BUHL) over Tristan Randles (ABIL) (Fall 2:29) 160: Sam Elliott (BUHL) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 1:25) 170: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over Ethan Engle (BUHL) (Fall 5:10) 182: Gavin Hight (ABIL) over Keaton Parsons (BUHL) (Fall 4:00) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Jackson Childs (BUHL) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Johnathan Arismendi (BUHL) over (ABIL) (For.)
