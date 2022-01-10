The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Marysville on Friday night and won in dominating fashion 74-42.
The Bulldogs entered the game somewhat struggling, after graduating all five starters from last years team.
Abilene would jump out to a 19-12 first quarter lead, in which five different players would score in the quarter. Both Cooper Wildey, and Triston Cottone would hit 3 pointers in the quarter along with Kaleb Becker and Brax Fisher scoring multiple baskets in the quarter.
It would be in the second quarter that the Cowboys full court pressure defense would open up the game. Abilene would go on a 14-0 run, converting on several Marysville turnovers. Both Cottone and Becker would once again score multiple points in helping the Cowboys get to a 41-23 halftime lead.
Abilene would then continue to pull away by opening the second half scoring with 27 third quarter points. Cottone would go on to score 13 points in the quarter, including hitting three of his six three pointers on the night.
Entering the fourth quarter with a score of 70-38, a continuous running clock was in effect, and Coach Erik Graefe was able to play numerous reserve players to finish out the game 74-42
Abilene had several players score in the game, led by Cottone with a career high of 22, Becker with 18, Fisher with 10, and Thomas McClendon with 9.
The Cowboys now 6-2 overall, and 2-1 in the NCKL head to Wamego on Tuesday for an important league matchup.
Scoring
Cowboys: 19 41 70 74
Marysville: 12 23 38 42
Abilene scoring: Tristin Cottone 22 POG, Kaleb Becker 18, Brax Fisher 10, Thomas McClendon 9, Cooper Wildey 5, Grant Waite 4, Stocton Timbrook 2, Braden Adams 2
Marysville scoring: Rhett Williams 12, Peyton Smith 10, Jack Laura 6, Will Otott 5, Sander Zutterman 2, Nathan Fisher 3
