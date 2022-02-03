The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road to Minneapolis, Kansas, for the first time since 2003 and won in dominating fashion 69-37.
Abilene’s size advantage was obvious, and they would use it to their advantage throughout the game. Kaleb Becker, Thomas McClendon and Braden Adams were all able to score and rebound efficiently against the undersized Lions. The Cowboys would jump out to a 18-10 first quarter lead, in which three players would account for all of the points. In the quarter, Grant Waite would score all of his games eight points, and both Becker and McClendon would score baskets. The second quarter would start to see Abilene pull away and open up their lead at halftime 36-18. Cooper Wildey and Triston Cottone would both hit 3-pointers, along with baskets from Becker, McClendon and Adams. The Cowboys would then score 26 points and take a 31 point lead at the end of the third quarter. Every player that scored in that quarter for the Cowboys scored multiple points, including Becker, McClendon, Wildey, Cottone, Brax Fisher and Stockton Timbrook. Along with a continuous running clock, Coach Graefe emptied the bench and played reserve players the entire fourth quarter for a 69-37 win. Abilene had three players score in double figures in Kaleb Becker with 15 points, Thomas McClendon with 13 points and Triston Cottone with 11 points. Becker, now with 983 career varsity points, needs just 17 points to reach the 1000 points total that was last done by Andy Wilson on 2013. The Cowboys are now 11-4 on the season. They next play at home on Friday night against Marysville in a NCKL matchup.
Box Score
Abilene: 18 36 62 69 (11-4)
Minneapolis: 10 18 31 37 (4-10)
Abilene Scoring: Kaleb Becker 15 POG, Thomas McClendon 13 POG, Tristin Cottone 11, Cooper Widley 9, Grant Waite 8, Brax Fisher 4, Stocton Timbrook 4, Keaton Hargrave 3, Braden Adams 2
Minneapolis Scoring: Colton Johnson 12, Kolton Hoppe 8, Colby Rice 5, Ryker Nelson 4, Jonathan Lowe 3, Mason Scott 3, Tucker Smith 2
