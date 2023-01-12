The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43.
The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
The Cowboys would trail after the opening quarter 14-10. Stocton Timbrook and Triston Cottone got the scoring going early giving Abilene a 5-2 lead before Wamego would score five straight points reclaiming the lead 9-5. A tough inside basket by Keaton Hargrave would cut the lead to one before the Red Raiders would convert on a three pointer. Brax Fisher would finish the scoring in the quarter for the Cowboys, but a a pair of Wamego baskets would keep their lead at four points after the first quarter.
Both teams played similarly in the second quarter, as Wamego would maintain their slim lead.
Grant Waite’s jumper in the lane, along with Timbrook’s three pointer and basket by Cottone led to an Abilene 17-16 lead at the 5:12 mark. The Red Raiders would then go on an 8-3 run to push their lead to six points at 23-17. Cameron Vinduska would then make a contested three pointer, before Wamego would answer with their own three pointer.
Pressure defense by the Cowboys would close out the scoring in the half as both Cottone and Fisher would score for a 27-24 Red Raiders lead at halftime.
Abilene would outscore Wamego in the third quarter 10-7 as both defenses held the opposing offenses in check. The game would be tied three different times in the quarter. The Cowboys would tie the game at 29-29 after a Timbrook three pointer and Hargrave basket. After a Red Raiders answer, Cottone would then make his second three of the game to tie the game 32-32.
Brax Fisher would then make a last second shot right before the buzzer to send the game to the final quarter tied 34-34
A 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter helped propel Abilene to the their largest lead of the game at the 2:12 mark 46-36 . Timbrook’s pair of three pointers and jump shot helped spearhead the rally.
The Cowboys defense and rotation throughout the game put pressure on the Red Raiders offense that caused the Abilene offense to transition into fast break baskets. Cottone would account for the final three baskets, all by way of turnovers, to seal the victory for Abilene 52-43.
“ We simply played better as a unit and team tonight,” said head coach Erik Graefe. “We were outsized, and I thought we really did a good job of matching up guarding them. I have to give a lot of credit to assistant coach Tyler Bryson for the win tonight. He watched a lot of film on them and helped figure out a game plan to rotate our players in and out and keep fresh down the stretch.”
The Cowboys were led in double digit scoring by Triston Cottone with 18 points, and Stocton Timbrook with 16 points in the game.
Abilene now 5-4 and 3-1 in the NCKL travels to Clay Center on Friday night for another key NCKL matchup
Wamego (6-2, 3-1) – Pettay 12, Shea 6, Hecht 5, Donahue 8, Monroe 3.
Abilene (5-4, 3-1) Cottone 18, Timbrook 16, Fisher 6, Hargrave 5, Waite 4, Vinduska 3.
Abilene scoring: Miller 17, Crump 11, Holloway 9, T. Green 6, Schultze 5, Veal 4, Keener 2.
Abilene (10-0) scoring – Funston 17, Kash Hargrave 13, Cuba 8, Evans 7, Wilkins 6, Amos 4, Taylor 4, Rogers 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.