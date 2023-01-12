Triston Cottone converts an under the basket reverse layup

Abilene’s Triston Cottone converts on a under the basket reverse layup in the closing minutes of the game to help seal the victory for the Cowboys. Cottone finished with a game high 18 points in the game.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43.  

The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and  in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory. 

 

