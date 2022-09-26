A jam packed stadium full of Friday night football fans witnessed not only a rivalry and Homecoming game, but also saw the Abilene Cowboys defeat the Chapman Irish 28-6.
The 130th recorded game between two rivals snapped a five game losing streak for Abilene against their county rival Chapman, and got them back into the win column this season.
Neither team would score in the opening quarter. After receiving the opening kick, the Abilene offense would methodically drive down the field inside the Chapman ten yard line only to stall out with no points after a pair of penalties and a missed field goal attempt.
The Irish would then take over at the 8:02 mark of the first quarter and begin their opening fifteen play, eighty yard scoring drive. Continuing their long drive into the second quarter, Chapman would cap off the drive on fourth and goal from the two yard line with an Ian Suther touchdown run. After failing on the extra point run, the Irish would take the early lead 6-0 with 10:27 left to go in the half.
Abilene’s offense would answer in the quarter with a quick three play drive highlighted by a 62- yard over the shoulder touchdown pass from junior quarterback Stocton Timbrook to freshman receiver Heath Hoekman. Timbrook’s extra point kick would then give the Cowboys a 7-6 halftime lead.
All aspects of the game would then come together in the second half for Abilene. The offense would score on three of its next four possessions and the defense would step up and shut down the Chapman offense the rest of the game.
Abilene’s first scoring drive in the third quarter, was set up by freshman defensive back Taygen Funston’s interception of an Irish pass just two plays into the half. Timbrook would then hook up with sophomore receiver Weston Rock on a 15-yard touchdown pass just five plays into the series. The extra point kick by Timbrook would be good for a 14-6 lead with 8:43 to go in the third quarter.
The Cowboys then struck again on their next series by using multiple offensive weapons on the drive. Runs by Zach Miller, and completions to Keaton Hargrave, Funston, and Rock would highlight the drive. Rock would record four receptions on the drive with the final one being an incredible tipped and juggled catch, in which he stayed in bounds and ran down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown. Timbrook’s extra point kick would be good and make the score 21-6 with 1:17 to go in the third quarter.
The games final score would come in the fourth quarter with 5:05 to go in the game when Miller would carry the offensive load by carrying the ball consecutively and capitalizing from 11 yards out on a touchdown run. Timbrook’s extra point would then finish the games scoring for the 28-6 final.
“I’m so proud of our kids tonight, we played hard and did a lot of good things,”said head coach Brad Nicks. “What everyone seen tonight doesn’t happen without both our offense and defensive lines winning the battle up front. We challenged them to be tougher after last week and they responded. Our success as a team depends on how guys step up when it’s their turn and right now we have kids doing that. Stocton was so great tonight. He had one of those games where he just made it look so easy. He made good decisions and really controlled the entire offense. Our receivers have all stepped up after Brax’s (Fisher) injury. Weston had his best game so far and Heath and Taygen are playing really well. I can’t say enough about our entire defense tonight. They really played well and attacked tonight.”
Offensively, Timbrook finished 24-31 with 332 yard passing, 26 yards rushing, and three touchdown passes. Miller led the rushing attack with 49 yards on eleven carries.
Seven different receivers recorded receptions led by Rock with 126 yards and two touchdowns, Hoekman with 93 yards and one touchdown, Funston with 43 yards, and Hargrave with 32 yards.
Defensively, Abilene had five different players recording double digit tackles led by Landon Taplin with 19 tackles, Joseph Welsh with 12 tackles, Tyler Holloway with 11 tackles, Judah Bowell with 10 tackles, and Miller with 10 tackles.
With the win, the Cowboys moved to 3-1 on the season. They next get ready to host the Rose Hill Rockets next Friday night.
