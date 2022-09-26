Homecoming

Abilene sophomore Weston Rock (#1) had a career best game by recording seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Chapman. 

A jam packed stadium full of Friday night football fans witnessed not only a rivalry and Homecoming game, but also saw the Abilene Cowboys defeat the Chapman Irish 28-6.  

The 130th recorded game between two rivals snapped a five game losing streak for Abilene against their county rival Chapman, and got them back into the win column this season. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.