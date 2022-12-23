Triston Cottone shoots three pointer Chapman

Abilene senior Triston Cottone shoots and makes a three pointer against Chapman. Cottone scored a game high 22 points in the win.  

 Brad Anderson

Hot shooting, shut down defense, creating turnovers, transition points, and  multiple scorers are all things that help with winning a basketball game.  The Abilene Cowboys got all of the above in their game on Tuesday evening, enabling them to cruise to a forty point win over the Chapman Irish 74-34. 

Abilene jumped out to an opening quarter 10-0 lead to start the game. After a timeout, Chapman would finally get in the board with a three pointer at the 4:37 mark.  The Cowboys would then connect on three straight three pointers in which Triston Cottone would make two and Zach Miller would make one.  

 

