Hot shooting, shut down defense, creating turnovers, transition points, and multiple scorers are all things that help with winning a basketball game. The Abilene Cowboys got all of the above in their game on Tuesday evening, enabling them to cruise to a forty point win over the Chapman Irish 74-34.
Abilene jumped out to an opening quarter 10-0 lead to start the game. After a timeout, Chapman would finally get in the board with a three pointer at the 4:37 mark. The Cowboys would then connect on three straight three pointers in which Triston Cottone would make two and Zach Miller would make one.
For Cottone, he would lead the Abilene scoring with twelve points in the first quarter to assist with the 19-12 Cowboys lead.
Abilene would continue to extend their lead in the second quarter. Pressure defense continued to be the answer that would lead to transition baskets. Multiple Cowboys would score in the quarter including Cottone, Grant Waite, Stocton Timbook, Miller and Kyson Becker.
Abilene’s Cottone and Waite would account for thirty two of the teams points in the first half as the Cowboys would lead at halftime 46-21
Abilene’s dominance would continue in the second half as they would lead by forty points at the end of the third quarter, leading to a continuous running clock in the final quarter. Several Cowboys would end up scoring to finish out the game, highlighted by Keaton Hargrave who score all seven of his points in the third quarter. Abilene would hold on to to win by forty points for the 74-34 final.
“ What can I say. When the guys come out and shoot the way they did tonight they make it look easy,” said head coach Erik Graefe. “Triston and Grant really led the way tonight offensively. It really helps when a majority of your team helps score for you in a game. Our defensive pressure really once again helped set the tone for the game. This was a great way to enter the holiday break, and we’ll have to get ready for a game the night we come back to school for the first day in January.”
Abilene was led in double digit scoring by Triston Cottone with 22 points, Grant Waite with 15 points, and Stockton Timbrook with 11 points.
Chapman (1-5): Picking 3, Klukas 2, Suther 7, Holm 4, Langvardt 9, Gruver 9.
Abilene (4-2): Waite 15, Hargrave 7, Cottone 22, Taylor 2, Becker 6, Miller 7, Crump 2, Holloway 2, Timbrook 11.
