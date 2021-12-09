The Abilene Cowboys defeated the Rock Creek Mustangs with ease on Tuesday Night 68-27. After finishing 3rd in the 3A State Tournament just a year ago, the Mustangs find themselves rebuilding after graduating most of their varsity team from a year ago. The Cowboys defense set the tone for the entire game, by pressing, playing fast and hustling. Our defense was awesome tonight. The intensity, and effort was unbelievable. They just never got comfortable running an offense.” said Head Coach Erik Graefe. While the Mustangs struggled to get anything offensively going, the Cowboys were seemingly able to score often on both fast breaks and set offensive plays. Several Abilene players were able to score on the night, and four finished in double figures. Kaleb Becker led the team with 17 points, along with Triston Cottone with 11, Thomas McClendon with 11, and Jaylen West with 10. The Cowboy offense was able to score 26, and 24 points in both the second and third quarters, setting the tone for a fourth quarter continuous running clock. During most of the fourth quarter, Coach Graefe was able to empty his bench and get some of the younger players valuable varsity playing experience.
The Cowboys now 2-0 host Augusta this coming Friday night
Abilene Scoring: J. West 10, G. Waite 5, S. Timbrook 2, K. Hargrave 2, T. Cottone 11, B. Fisher 2, C. Wildey 2, K. Becker 17, T. McClendon 11, B. Adams 4, S. Whitehair 2
Rock Creek Scoring: Sturdy 6 Burgess 9, McCann 2, Vinduska 5, Dugan 5
