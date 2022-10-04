The Abilene Cowboys Cross Country team currently ranked 6th in the state in Class 4A, won the Beloit Invitational last Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys were led by four runners finishing with in the top fifteen spots in Triston Cottone in 6th, Grant Waite in 9th, Oscar Espinoza in 12th, and Dayton Wuthnow in 15th.

 

