The Abilene Cowboys Cross Country team currently ranked 6th in the state in Class 4A, won the Beloit Invitational last Thursday afternoon.
The Cowboys were led by four runners finishing with in the top fifteen spots in Triston Cottone in 6th, Grant Waite in 9th, Oscar Espinoza in 12th, and Dayton Wuthnow in 15th.
Rounding out the scoring totals for Abilene was Levi Hagar in 28th. The Cowboys showed their depth on the day by also winning the JV boys race highlighted by a first place finish by Jack Hunter and second place finish by Zeb Schultze.
The Cowgirls had a good showing themselves on the day, led by Eden Bathurst’s second overall finish with a time of 20:53.
Along with Bathurst, two other runners finished in the top twenty with Jadence Coyle finishing 17th, and Arissa Cathey finishing 20th.
40. Jensen Woodworth. 20:28
16. Carson Woodworth. 22:13
Abilene Middle School Results
7th/8th grade girls were combined and 7th/8th grade boys were combined in these races. AMS had 21 personal records set on the day
*The 7th/8th grade girls placed 3rd as a team
*The 7/8th grade boys placed 2nd as a team
