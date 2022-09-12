The Abilene Cowboys football team traveled for the first time this season on Friday night, and convincingly defeated the Concordia Panthers 27-8 for a key NCKL win.
For Abilene, the win snapped a five game losing streak to the Panthers, and moved them to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the league standings.
Despite being down 8-0 early in the game, the Cowboys never wavered and virtually controlled the rest of the game. Concordia’s opening drive of the game would ultimately lead to their only points of the game. A one-yard touchdown run by Panther quarterback Braeden Primeaux would cap a 65 yard drive and running back Skylar Hake would convert the two point run for the early 8-0 lead at the 6:34 mark of the first quarter.
With momentum on their side, Concordia immediately tried to surprise Abilene with an onside kick, however Cowboy Joe Nicks recovered the ball giving them good starting field position at the Panther 45 yard line.
Abilene would answer immediately by driving the ball down the field, keyed by a pair of completed passes from junior quarterback Stocton Timbrook to freshman receiver Taygen Funston. Junior running back Zach Miller would finish the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run in which the offensive line blew a large hole open for him to run through. Timbrook kicked the extra point for an 8-7 Concordia lead.
Late in the first quarter, one of the key plays in the game occurred when what appeared to be a possible Panther touchdown run was stopped when junior Judah Bowell ran the ball carrier down making the diving tackle at the three yard line.
That saving tackle would lead into the beginning of the second quarter .
With the defense holding on the first three downs, Abilene freshman Heath Hoekman would sack the quarterback on fourth down, helping the defense hold the Panthers on four downs to turn the ball over at the 10:53 mark of the second quarter.
The Cowboys would take the lead on their next scoring drive midway through the quarter jump started by a 39 yard run by Miller. Abilene would then score on a five- yard pass play from Timbrook to sophomore Weston Rock with 4:40 to go in the half. Timbrook would then kick the extra point for the 14-8 lead.
The Cowboys would eventually get one last chance to score in the half , but a missed 43-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left leading to a 14-8 Abilene halftime lead.
Opening the second half, Concordia would once again try an onside kick, and for the second time in the game Joe Nicks would recover the ball for the Cowboys.
A long opening Abilene drive would then stall at the 10 yard line with a lost fumble. Neither team would put together a meaningful series until the Cowboys capitalized on a 53 yard touchdown drive highlighted by a 35-yard pass play in which Heath Hoekman out jumped two defenders for a reception down the sideline at the one-yard line. A next play, quarterback sneak run, by Timbrook at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter. and a converted Timbrook extra point pushed the lead to 21-8 concluding the third quarter scoring.
Concordia’s next best chance to score came midway through the final quarter when they put together a series of first downs. The Abilene defense then once again held, capped off by a fourth down, 10-yard quarterback sack by junior defensive end Samuel Whitehair forcing a turnover on downs.
The Cowboys then put the game away on their next drive with a heavy dose of running the ball by Miller, capped off by the second receiving touchdown combination of the game from Timbrook to Rock for the 27-8 final score.
For Abilene both the offensive and defensive linemen controlled the line of scrimmage all game long creating opportunities on both sides. Whitehair, Richard Ortiz, Devin Alvarez, Tristan Randles, Tyler Holloway, Kaden Timm and Gavin Runyon all contributed to the success of the team.
Unofficially, Timbrook completed 16 of 26 passing attempts and threw two touchdowns, while rushing for one touchdown.
Rock scored on two receiving touchdowns and Miller ran unofficially for 109 yards on 21 attempts and scored one touchdown.
Head Coach Brad Nicks commented: “ I couldn’t be happier with our win tonight. The kids were ready to go, and we came out and played really well. Our linemen on both sides played a heck of a game. Concordia prides themselves on being physical and they’ve got big guys up front, but our guys were up to the challenge.
In relation to that, I’ve got to give some praise to Braden Wilson. We put him in a different defensive position tonight against a guy twice his size and he did amazing helping setting the edge against their offense. He probably didn’t record a lot of tackles but that wasn’t his main job tonight.
This win was a total team effort. Stocton was great and comfortably ran the offense efficiently. Zach ran so hard and really had some tough yards. Weston and Taygen really stepped up when they had to tonight at receiver.
Tonight there were some kids that had big plays in key moments that really helped the team. In possibly one of the key plays of the game, Judah Bowell runs down their running back and tackles him before he gets in the end zone and then our defense holds them. Heath Hoekman makes an amazing catch over two defenders at the one yard line and sets up an eventual touchdown. Joe Nicks recovers two attempted on side kickoffs for us that could have changed the momentum, but also gave us great field position.”
The 2-0 Cowboys next get ready to play on the road next week against the 1-1 Clay Center Tigers in another NCKL matchup.
