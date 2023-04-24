Heath Hoekman lead the Cowboys with eight hits

Abilene freshman Heath Hoekman lead the Cowboys with eight hits over the pair of double header games, including a single game in which he had three triples.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys finished a tough week of baseball by finishing 1-3 in a pair of double headers on both Tuesday and Friday evenings. 

On Tuesday, Abilene traveled to Clay Center to play the undefeated Tigers and fell in a ten extra inning heartbreaker 8-9. In game two, the Cowboys fell 2-17 in a shortened four innings game.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.