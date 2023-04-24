The Abilene Cowboys finished a tough week of baseball by finishing 1-3 in a pair of double headers on both Tuesday and Friday evenings.
On Tuesday, Abilene traveled to Clay Center to play the undefeated Tigers and fell in a ten extra inning heartbreaker 8-9. In game two, the Cowboys fell 2-17 in a shortened four innings game.
Trying to rebound after the pair of losses, Abilene hosted the Thomas Moore Prep Monarchs on Friday evening and ended up splitting as they won game one 17-2, but fell in game two with a 2-7 loss.
Tuesday Game 1 :
Abilene 8, Clay Center 9
After grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Abilene fell behind 5-1 after three innings. The Cowboys would answer with a single run in the top of the fourth inning as a single by Heath Hoekman, and a sacrifice fly to the outfield by Lane Hoekman would account for the run. With starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook removed after a three inning performance, Zach Miller would pitch the fourth inning, and the Tigers would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead 7-2.
The Abilene bats would come to life in the top of the fifth inning as they would begin their comeback with four scored runs, as Tommy Keener, Lane Hoekman, and Kyson Becker all doubled while Timbrook and Heath Hoekman singled.
With relief pitcher Kyson Becker entering the game, a single unearned run by Clay Center in the bottom of the fifth inning would have them leading 8-6. Abilene would tie the game in the top of the sixth inning in thanks to hits by Drew Hansen, Keener, Heath Hoekman, and a sacrifice by Timbook.
The game would finish tied 8-8 after seven innings, and it would take three more innings before the Tigers would end the game in dramatic fashion by way of a walk off home run by Carter Long for the 9-8 victory
Despite pitching five solid innings, Becker was charged with the loss while he gave up five hits, one earned run, walked four, and struck out eight batters.
The Cowboys outhit the Tigers in the game 16 to 14, as Keener, Lane Hoekman, Hansen, and Becker all had multiple hits for Abilene High Cowboys Varsity. Keener led the way with four total hits in the game
Tuesday Game 2:
Abilene 2, Clay Center 17
After a heartbreaking loss in game one, Abilene struggled in a four inning run rule loss in game two losing 17-2 to the Tigers.
After a first inning run by the Cowboys on a an RBI single by Heath Hoekman, Clay Center broke the game open early in the bottom of the first inning as they hit the first of their two grand slam home runs in the game. Trailing 4-1, Abilene would score what would be their second and last run in the top of the second inning as a Tyler Holloway double, and an RBI single by Ayden Taylor would make the score 4-2.
Clay Center would then score thirteen straight runs in the next three innings leading to a four innings run rule game final of 17-2
The Cowboys having exhausted some of their pitching staff in game one, used five different pitchers in the four innings, allowing 17 earned runs on nine hits, while striking out four batters and walking 10.
Abilene collected only four hits in the game by Hansen, Holloway, Heath Hoekman, and Taylor.
Friday Game 1
Abilene 17, TMP 2
The Abilene Cowboys hosted the Thomas Moore Prep Monarchs on Friday, and won game one in a four innings run rule game 17-2.
After a single TMP run in the top of the first inning, Abilene scored four runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by an RBI triple by Heath Hoekman, and a home run by Stocton Timbrook. The scoring continued in the second and third innings as the Cowboys would add eight more runs combined to lead 12-1 after three innings, highlighted by Heath Hoekman’s second and third triple of the game.
TMP would score what would be their second and final run in the top of the fourth inning, before a five run bottom of the fourth by Abilene would finalize the 17-2 win.
Zach Miller would earn the victory on the mound for the Cowboys as he pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking one, and striking out one.
Abilene would collect 14 hits in the game as both Heath Hoekman and Keener would lead the way with three hits a piece, while Levi Evans, and Becker also collected multiple hits.
Game 2:
Abilene 2, TMP 7
The Monarch’s jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning in game two 2-0. Abilene would score their only two runs of the game in bottom of the third inning as an RBI by Hansen and a throwing error accounted for the runs. TMP would then close out the game by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning, and three runs in the top of the seventh inning for the 7-2 final.
Abilene would use three pitchers in the game, as starting pitcher Ayden Taylor was charged with the loss. The Cowboys offense was nearly shut down, as they collected only two hits in the seven inning game, one each by Timbrook, and Holloway.
Abilene now 7-5 on the season will next travel on the road next week for a pair of double headers against Concordia and Beloit.
