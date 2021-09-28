The Abilene Cowboys hosted the Christ Prep Patriots on Homecoming night last Friday. The visiting Patriots from the Kansas City area are private and not eligible in the KSHSAA play off system.
In what was a defensive battle, both teams stepped up and slowed the opposing offensives. The only scoring attempts in the first quarter were two field goal attempts by the Patriots of 51, and 49 yards. However, both kicks would fall just short of the cross bar and keep the game scoreless.
Opening the second quarter, both teams would struggle offensively yet again. After an Abilene punt, Christ Prep would then put together a drive down the field. The Cowboy defense would once again stiffen and hold the Patriots to another field goal attempt of 33 yards This time the attempt would be blocked by Senior Cooper Wildey keeping the game scoreless at the half.
Opening the second half, both offensives would still be looking for a drive that would put points on the board. The Patriots would have the first opportunity by attempting their 4th field goal attempt of the evening at the 7:10 mark of the 3rd quarter. The 32 yard kick would sail wide left ,and turn the ball back over to Abilene.
Christ Prep would then make the play of the game. With 5:13 to go in the 3rd , an Abilene screen pass would be intercepted by Cristopher Worcester and returned for a pick six touchdown. The extra point kick was good making the score 7-0. Abilene would then fumble the ball on the ensuing drive , giving the Patriots a short field. Jacob Johnson would then score on a rushing touchdown for Christ Prep making the score 14-0 after three quarters
The 4th and final quarter would again find both defenses holding the offense to limited yardage.
Abilene, would however finally put a drive together and score with just 7.5 seconds to go in the game. Quarterback Stockton Timbrook would connect on a 9 yard pass play to Kaleb Becker for the touchdown. Timbrook would then make the extra point kick for a final score of 14-7
“ They are a great defense, they flustered and got us out of our comfort zone on offense. We weren’t able to run the ball against them tonight “ said Head Coach Brad Nicks. Defensively the Cowboys played their best game of the year, keeping Abilene in the game. “ Our defense stepped up big tonight “ said Coach Nicks. “We really did some good things tonight defensively “.
The Abilene offense struggled by turning the ball over 5 times in the game and unofficially gaining just 145 total yards.
The Cowboys are back home next Friday night when they host Hays at 7:00 p.m.
