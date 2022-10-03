The Abilene Cowboys came up just short at home, in their comeback attempt against the Rose Hill Rockets on Friday night falling 16-12.

The outcome of the game came with Abilene’s final potential long winning drive, ending in a intercepted pass at the Rose Hill 14 yard line with 1:13 to go in the game. The long Cowboy drive began after a blocked Rocket field goal attempt had them starting at their own two yard line.

 

