The Abilene Cowboys came up just short at home, in their comeback attempt against the Rose Hill Rockets on Friday night falling 16-12.
The outcome of the game came with Abilene’s final potential long winning drive, ending in a intercepted pass at the Rose Hill 14 yard line with 1:13 to go in the game. The long Cowboy drive began after a blocked Rocket field goal attempt had them starting at their own two yard line.
Abilene, plagued by turnovers and penalties throughout the game had several opportunities squandered on what looked like promising scoring drives through the game. All things considered, the Cowboys still gave themselves a chance to win despite their mistakes.
Rose Hill would strike first in the game by scoring on a one-yard touchdown run at the 5:51 mark of the first quarter, and lead 6-0 after Abilene blocked the extra point kick. The Rockets then immediately recovered a successful onside kick, setting them up for another potential score. Their drive was however stopped on an interception by freshman defensive back Taygen Funston in the end zone, at the 3:55 mark of the first quarter.
Abilene’s sixth offensive drive of the game late into the second quarter would finally put them on the scoreboard. On a drive that started at their own 40 yard line, the Cowboys put together a drive that was capped off by a 23- yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone at the 3:30 mark from junior quarterback Stocton Timbrook to Funston.The extra point kick attempt was no good for a 6-6 tie score game.
Abilene would need just fourteen seconds to score their next touchdown. With Rose Hill driving the ball, junior Judah Bowell would intercept the ball setting up the Cowboy offense with just 34 seconds to go in the half. Timbrook would then find junior Keaton Hargrave on a crossing route in which Hargrave broke out of the defenders tackle attempt, and sprinted 43 yards for the go ahead touchdown. The extra point kick attempt would be no good, and Abilene would lead at halftime 12-6.
The second half would be all Rose Hill. The Rockets would open with a scoring drive in the second half, with a field goal at the 6:48 mark to cut the Abilene lead to 12-9.
The Cowboys offense would then struggle by totaling just two first downs in the next three drives. The Rockets would once again score what would be the eventual winning touchdown at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter for a 16-12 lead after a good extra point kick.
Two final Abilene drives by the offense would then be turned away by Rose Hill, as the Rockets would seal the game on the Cowboys final drive with an interception.
“They’re a good team, and their record doesn’t reflect how they play” said Abilene head coach Brad Nicks. “We missed some opportunities tonight, and it’s tough to win a game when you have multiple turnovers and penalties. If your a general football fan this was a great game to watch. Both teams played hard, it was low scoring and came down to the end. Unfortunately for us it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. I still believe we’re a good team, and we now got our work cut out for us to finish the regular season schedule on a positive note.”
Abilene was lead offensively by Zach Miller with twelve carries for 72 rushing yards, Stocton Timbrook 19 for 37 passing attempts for 272 yards passing, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, Keaton Hargrave four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, Taygen Funston five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Heath Hoekman four receptions for 68 yards.
Defensively the Cowboys had four players with double-digit tackles including Joseph Welsh with 19, Landon Taplin with 15, Braden Wilson with 15, and Keaton Hargrave with 14.
Abilene now 3-2 on the season next travels to Towanda- Circle on Friday night.
