The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road to Concordia on Friday night, and lost in the closing seconds 53-50.
The Cowboys fell behind early, and would trail at the end of the first quarter 20-7. Besides a single made free throw, Abilene wouldn’t score their first field goal in the game until the 3:33 mark when Kaleb Becker would hit a three pointer.
The Cowboys would then go into halftime trailing by 12 points 32-21. Five different players would score in the second quarter, highlighted by, two point baskets by Becker, West, McClendon, and three pointers by Brax Fisher , and Stockton Timbrook.
In the third quarter, Abilene would start chipping away, by out scoring Concordia 12-7 , and finding themselves down 7 entering the final quarter. Multiple baskets by Becker, and baskets by West : and Wildey would lead the Abilene 3rd quarter scoring
The Cowboys would then enter the fourth quarter with pressure defense and a fast pace to get back into the game. Led by a pair of three pointers by Cooper Wildey, one by Triston Cottone, and multiple baskets and free throws by Thomas McClendon the Cowboys would take their first lead of the night with just 50 seconds to go at 50-49 on Wildey”s three pointer. Concordia”s Cav Calgren would then help close out the game, as he was fouled while attacking the basket and then converted both free throws for a 51-50 lead with 34 seconds left. Abilene’s would then attempt, and miss a shot with 10 seconds to go forcing another foul that Concordia”s Calgren would again, hit both free throws to finalize the score at 53-50
Concordia’s Senior Cav Calgren led all scorers in the game with 28 points. The Panthers are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NCKL
Abilene had only one player in double figures, and we’re led in scoring by Kaleb Becker with 17 points.
Abilene, now 3-2 overall, and 0-1 in the NCKL is next scheduled to play Chapman next Tuesday before the Holiday break.
Scoring
Abilene scoring: Kaleb Becker 17 POG, Cooper Wildey 8, Thomas McClendon 7, Brax Fisher 7, Jaylen West 4, Tristin Cottone 3, Stocton Timbrook 3, Grant Waite 1
Concordia scoring: Cav Carlgren 28, Payton Breese 9, Aceyn Cash 7, Joey Henderson 5, Tyler Hobrock 4
#3 Cowboys 7 21 33 50 (3-2, 0-1)
#9 Concordia 20 33 40 53 (5-0, 2-0)
