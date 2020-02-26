The Abilene Cowboys used a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to rally for the lead and separate themselves from cross county rival Chapman 59-48 Tuesday night in Abilene.
It was senior night for the Cowboys and as per usual Abilene head coach Terry Taylor adjusted his starting line up to include all three seniors on his roster. Abilene’s starting five against the Irish included seniors Travis Beetch, Matt Davis and Jayshaun Jones along with sophomore Kaleb Becker and junior Grant Heintz. Beetch and Davis served as captains on this night.
Davis took advantage of his opportunity to start by scoring the first points of the game on a layup and then he grabbed the first two defensive rebounds of the night for the Cowboys.
“Matt has worked hard in practice,” Abilene head coach Terry Taylor said. “Defensively he has always been aggressive player, but offensively he has an advantage playing with his left hand. He really plays bigger than his 5-10 size. He gets up around the rim.”
Abilene didn’t have a real pretty night shooting the ball and Chapman’s box and one defense had plenty to with that, especially in the first half. Chapman led by two after the first period but Abilene worked itself back in the lead at intermission as Heintz was fed the ball inside for three baskets in the second quarter and Josh Stuber and Avery Bryson found the net from behind the arc. Bryson’s three with 2:48 left in the half gave the Cowboys its second lead of the game at 18-16 in the opening 16 minutes. Heintz banked in a shot and Bryson netted his second field goal of the half to send Abilene to the locker room with a 22-21 advantage.
“We struggled to score offensively in the first half,” Taylor said. “Holding them to 21 was great but offensively we couldn’t attack the box and one defense very well. We talked at halftime about some plays that would work and we executed better in the second half. We got some run outs by beating it down the floor in the fourth quarter. That was key too. We had several nice steals and some rebounds put back shots.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but it was a gutty performance. Very proud of the second half performance. We had a really good run at the end of the third and then in the fourth, we held them at bay.”
The third period went back and forth between the two teams for the lead with Abilene’s Blaise McVan making his first of back-to-back three’s to tie and take a three-point lead with 1:09 in the period. McVan’s second triple accounted for an Abilene 8-0 run over a minute and one-half for a 36-33 Cowboy lead. Becker made a period ending jumper to push the Cowboys up by five at 38-33.
Becker added a jumper and a pair of free throws to begin the fourth quarter to push Abilene to a 42-33 lead. Following a Cowboy time out and a basket by Chapman’s Jon Jenkins, Becker swished his third basket in a row, this time from the three-point range and Abilene led by 10 at 45-35.
The Irish drew within six after buckets by Trevor Erickson and Kel Stroud before Beetch and Heintz made baskets for the Cowboys to once again push the lead to 10-points at 51-41 with just over two minutes in the game. Chapman cut into the lead with a three from sophomore Trey Adams but Abilene answered with a Bryson basket and free throws from Heintz and Becker for the final.
Becker and Heintz led the Cowboys with 13 points each while McVan and Bryson added 10 each. The Irish box and one defense limited Beetch to just four points on the night but the Cowboys got scoring from others during the game.
Abilene moves to 13-6 on the year and had a 9-1 mark in league play to earn the championship. Chapman falls to 7-13 on the season and they were 2-8 in league play.
“It was a tough win,” Taylor said. “League champs for the sixth year in a row is certainly something we are proud of. We have some seniors that have been in on three of those.”
While Chapman is idle until sub-state next week, Abilene will host Hays in a critical contest for the Cowboys. In order for the Cowboys to maintain a strong hold the number four seed in the Class 4A West standings, they must get a win over the Indians on Thursday night. Hays did not play Tuesday due to weather postponing its game with Dodge City. The Indians took the first game against the Cowboys 56-46 earlier this month in Hays.
“Thursday is really super important for us,” Taylor said. “Get a win and it will guarantee a fourth seed at sub-state.”
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 59, Chapman 48
Chapman 10 11 12 15 – 48
Abilene 8 14 16 21 – 59
Chapman (7-13) – Adams 10, Erickson 6, Ch Liebau 1, Jenkins 9, E. Riegel 8, Ca Liebau 12, Stroud 2. Totals: 11 (8) 2-6 48.
Abilene (13-6) – Stuber 7, McVan 10, Bryson 10, Beetch 4, Becker 13, Davis 2, Heintz 13. Totals: 14 (7) 10-13 59.
