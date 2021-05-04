BELOIT – Blasting over 30 hits and scoring 40 runs, the Abilene Cowboys powered past the Beloit Trojans for a non-conference doubleheader win Friday in Beloit.
With the wins the Cowboys move to .500 on the year at 7-7.
Senior Michael McClanahan bashed two doubles as part of a three hit night to help lead the Cowboys to a 15-1 win. McClanahan drove in four runs and scored twice in the opener. Abilene scored 15 runs on 16 hits in game one.
Freshman Kyson Becker smacked three hits including a double to drive in a pair and he scored twice for the Cowboy offense. Becker started on the hill for the Cowboys and held the Trojans to five hits allowing one earned run over five innings. He walked one and struck out three to get the victory.
Senior Ben Short was two for three at the plate and drove in a couple of runners. Junior right fielder Kaleb Becker had two hits including a double. Freshman third baseman Stocton Timbrook was two for four and drove in two. Senior Kaden Coup, junior Carter Taplin, senior Robbie Keener and freshman Zach Miller also had hits for Abilene in the breakout win.
Millers’ hit came in the Cowboys’ third inning as he blasted a two-run homer to left field that scored Becker, who had singled to lead off the inning.
Abilene scored runs in each inning of the opener scoring twice in the first, twice in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Scoring 12 runs in the top of the first, the Cowboys busted open the nightcap with a 19 hit attack on the way to a 25-7 win. Coup and Timbrook led the way with a four hit game. Coup was four for five driving in three while scoring four times and Timbrook was four for four, driving in four and scoring three times.
Taplin popped a pair of doubles as part of his three hit game. He drove in three runs and after walking twice, scored five runs for the Cowboys.
Keener had two hits and drove in three and scored three times in the big win. Kyson Becker had two hits and scored three times and Miller added two hits and drove in two. Kaleb Becker and Short also added hits in the Cowboy win.
Miller started on the mound for Abilene and tossed the first two innings to get the win. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out two. Short started the third inning for the Cowboys allowing three earned runs on one hit. He was relieved by Keener who pitched the final two frames. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one.
Abilene scored 12 times in the first and then added six in the second, two in the third and five in the fifth. Beloit scored once in the first and added three in the second and three more in the third.
The Cowboys (7-7) will host Chapman (3-9) Tuesday before closing out the week hosting Wamego (10-4) on Friday.
