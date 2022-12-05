Triston Cottone 26 points

Triston Cottone, right, shoots a three pointer against a Smoky Valley defender. Cottone scored a personal best of 26 points that night.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys basketball team opened the season with a convincing win over the Smoky Valley Vikings 73-52.

Abilene would jump out to a quick 7-0 lead , and finish the first quarter leading 22-10.  The Cowboys hot shooting would add to their early success.  Five players would score in the opening quarter, led by Senior Triston Cottone’s pair of three pointers, while both Keaton Hargrave, and Cameron Vinduska would each also add their own three pointers.  Stocton Timbrook and Weston Rock would also add to the opening quarter scoring.  

 

