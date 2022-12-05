The Abilene Cowboys basketball team opened the season with a convincing win over the Smoky Valley Vikings 73-52.
Abilene would jump out to a quick 7-0 lead , and finish the first quarter leading 22-10. The Cowboys hot shooting would add to their early success. Five players would score in the opening quarter, led by Senior Triston Cottone’s pair of three pointers, while both Keaton Hargrave, and Cameron Vinduska would each also add their own three pointers. Stocton Timbrook and Weston Rock would also add to the opening quarter scoring.
A defensive full court press in the second quarter would help extend the lead at halftime. Abilene‘s lead would be cut to nine points , before going on a 12-2 run with back to back buckets by post player Kyson Becker, a basket by Cottone and another three pointer by Vinduska would push the lead to twenty at 39-19. Smoky Valley would then end the half with a pair of baskets for the 39-23 Cowboy lead
Cottone would then open the third quarter with a pair of baskets, including his third three pointer of the game. The points would continue when Senior point guard Grant Waite would make a three pointer, and Vinduska would add his third three pointer , that would help push the Abilene lead to a 52-34 score at the end of three quarters.
The Cowboys would maintain their lead throughout the final quarter. Cottone would add his final eight points, while Rock would add seven, and Timbrook four for the 73-52 final.
“ This was a good way to start the season “ said head coach Erik Graefe. “ We just shot the ball so well tonight! We may not shoot this well every game, and that could be an issue in another game, but fortunately it wasn’t tonight. Triston was great tonight scoring , and defensively we were good. Grant does so many things leading this team. I think for an opener that everyone played well “.
On the evening, Abilene made nine three pointers in the game. Several players helped lead to an overall balanced scoring attack that saw three of them score in double figure, in Cottone with 26, Timbook with 10, and Rock with 10.
The Cowboys next host Rock Creek next Tuesday evening.
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: 𝗣𝗢𝗚 Triston Cottone 26, Stocton Timbrook 10, Weston Rock 10, Cameron Vinduska 9, Grant Waite 7, Keaton Hargrave 5, Kyson Becker 5, Tyler Holloway 1,
𝗦𝗩: Kade Blanchat 11, Vincent Pickering 11, Karson Phil 7, Jerome Autry 6, Ethan Able 5, Braxton House 5, Gus Griffith 4, Kian Blanchat
