The Cowboys are rolling. Winners of nine of their last 10 games, the Abilene Cowboys baseball team is playing their best baseball of the season and peaking, as they get closer to post season play.
Tuesday, the Cowboys blasted the Chapman Irish 12-0 and 17-2 to sweep a North Central Kansas League double header at Ted Power Field in Abilene. With just two double-headers left before regional play are improving in the Class 4A West standings every week.
In the opener against Chapman, freshman Stocton Timbrook threw a four-inning no-hitter on the mound for the Cowboys. Timbrook did not walk a batter and struck out five in the victory. Junior Carter Taplin tossed the fifth and preserved the no-hitter striking out one.
Freshman Zach Miller went three for three at the plate including a double to drive in two runs and he scored twice. Senior Robbie Keener had two doubles and drove in two and scored twice in the Cowboy victory. Junior Kaleb Becker had a pair of hits to drive in two and Taplin finished two for three with two RBI and two runs scored.
Timbrook and Kyson Becker also had hits for Abilene.
Abilene jumped on the Irish early with four runs in the first and five in the second adding three in the third inning winning the game in five innings due to the run rule.
After Chapman went down in order in the first, Taplin walks with one out and advances to third on a double by Keener. Timbrook hits a hard liner that is misplayed to score Taplin. He scores on a fielder’s choice by Kyson Becker. Keener scores on a wild pitch and with two out Miller singles to center and later scores on a Kaleb Becker single.
Keener’s second double of the game scored Coup and McClanahan who had reached before him.
“Stocton threw really well tonight,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “Offensively, I think we swung the bats good tonight too, up and down the lineup. Except for a couple of plays, I thought our defense was sharp too. We are playing pretty well in all three phases right now.”
Tate Milton got the start for Chapman on the mound and he was charged with nine runs, one earned, on six hits in one and two-thirds innings. He walked two batters. Colby Hartung relieved him for the final two and one-third allowing two earned runs on five hits, walking two and striking out one.
Senior Kaden Coup took the mound in the finale for Abilene and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits in the three-inning 17-2 run rule win.
Miller had a big night at the plate going two for three with four RBI in the second game. Taplin got the winning hit for the Cowboys driving in runs 16 and 17 in the bottom of the third. Keener and Timbrook both had two hits while Coup drove in a run with a single, Kyson Becker and Kaleb Becker both had hits as did Ben Short with a third inning single that drove in a pair.
Hayden Frazier took the loss going one and one-third allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and walking three. Ian Suther tossed the final one and one third giving up three earned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one.
“Coup, just did what Coup does,” Bartley said. “He is just so steady. He wasn’t totally sharp early but he kept working and pitched himself out of trouble to settle in. He is so good at working the hitters.”
“I love where we are right now,” Bartley said. “Winning nine of the last 10. I knew we could get here. I knew we were better than we showed early in the season and the thing is, I think we can continue to get better and now is the time to do it.”
Abilene improved to 9-7 on the year and will host Wamego who are 10-6 after dropping a pair to Rossville on Monday. Wamego will finish up their season at Chapman on Tuesday while Abilene will play at Clay Center on May 14.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.