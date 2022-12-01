After back to back trips the last two seasons to the Class 4A state tournament, the Abilene Cowboys basketball team looks to continue their success once again this season. Third year Head Coach Erik Graefe, with assistants Tyler Bryson, and Kyle Taylor expect the Cowboys to be once again in the hunt for the league championship.
Abilene’s depth and experience on the squad no doubt falls in the hands of its guards. Returning starters include, all NCKL first team player Senior Triston Cottone , Senior Grant Waite, and Junior Brax Fisher. Due to an injury during the football season, Fisher’s return to action is pending, and more than likely won’t be until the end of January. Additional depth at the guard positions will be Ayden Taylor, Weston Rock, and Zach Miller.
Abilene’s main Forward position players are expected to be filled by Juniors Stocton Timbrook, and Keaton Hargrave, along with Senior Cameron Vinduska.
One of the unproven positions on the Cowboys team falls within its true post players. With very little varsity experience, they expect Kyson Becker, Tyler Holloway, and Samuel Whitehair to all assist with the duties.
“Our guard play will definitely be our strength, but we’ve got a combination of good players that can play under the basket that we trust, they just don’t have much varsity experience yet. We’ll be basically learning on the go. Overall we need to share the ball offensively and play sound defensively. said Graefe.
The league looks to be once again tough with Marysville, Wamego, Concordia, and Clay Center all expected to have solid teams along with the Cowboys. Both a tough league, and non league schedule of quality teams should help prepare them for another post season run opportunity.
Abilene opens its season this coming Friday on the road against Smoky Valley.
