Abilene Cowboys return three starters

The Abilene Cowboys return three starters from last years state qualifying team in Grant Waite (#2), Triston Cottone (#12), and Brax Fisher(#0). 

 Brad Anderson

After back to back trips the last two seasons to the Class 4A state tournament, the Abilene Cowboys basketball team looks to continue their success once again this season.  Third year Head Coach Erik Graefe, with assistants Tyler Bryson, and Kyle Taylor expect the Cowboys to be once again in the hunt for the league championship.   

Abilene’s depth and experience on the squad no doubt falls in the hands of its guards.   Returning starters include,  all NCKL first team player Senior Triston Cottone , Senior Grant Waite, and Junior Brax Fisher.    Due to an injury during the football season, Fisher’s return to action is pending, and more than likely won’t be until the end of January.   Additional depth at the guard positions will be Ayden Taylor, Weston Rock, and Zach Miller.  

 

