Abilene players run to celebrate with Kyson Becker

Abilene players run to celebrate with Kyson Becker after he laid down the winning sacrifice bunt against Towanda Circle.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys will return to the State Tournament in Salina for the second straight year in a row after winning a thrilling extra inning  Regional Championship game over the Towanda- Circle Thunderbirds in the bottom of the eighth inning.  

With the bases loaded, Abilene’s Kyson Becker laid down a successful sacrifice bunt that allowed Zach Miller to slide into home safely for the 4-3 walk off victory.  

 

