The Abilene Cowboys will return to the State Tournament in Salina for the second straight year in a row after winning a thrilling extra inning Regional Championship game over the Towanda- Circle Thunderbirds in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With the bases loaded, Abilene’s Kyson Becker laid down a successful sacrifice bunt that allowed Zach Miller to slide into home safely for the 4-3 walk off victory.
The Cowboys pitching performances on the day was solid, as they only used three pitchers in the two games. Becker earned the victory in game one over the Wellington Crusaders by pitching six complete innings, while Stocton Timbrook came in and recorded three straight outs to earn the save.
Timbrook then started game two against Towanda-Circle, and pitched six complete innings allowing three runs on just two hits. Tommy Keener earned the victory in relief as he pitched the final two innings, and shut down the Thunderbird offense by not allowing any runs or hits.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys!” said head Coach Travis Bartley. “Overall we had a rough day at the plate, but we were able to stay positive and have enough good at bats to find ways to score. Kyson and Stocton both had great starts on the mound for us, we’ve leaned on them all season, and they are a huge reason we are heading back to state this year.”
Regional Semifinal: Abilene 4, Wellington 3
After taking an early lead over the Wellington Crusaders, the Abilene Cowboys had to rally to score a run, to break the tie in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the 4-3 victory
Abilene jumped on top in the bottom of the first inning when Heath Hoekman’s sacrifice out scored Keener for the 1-0 lead. A Timbrook RBI double would then drive in Hoekman for a 2-0 lead.
The Cowboys would then have to overcome some adversity in top of the second inning, as starting pitcher Kyson Becker took a line drive comebacker off of the foot. Becker noticeably limping, fought through the pain and stayed in, the game to continue pitching.
The Crusaders would tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the third innings, but Abilene would answer with a single run as H. Hoekman would drive in Drew Hansen on a RBI double for the 3-2 lead.
Wellington would capitalize on an earned walk, and a pair of singles to retie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning.
A lead off double in the bottom of the sixth by H. Hoekman, would set up the final go ahead run, as Becker collected an RBI game winning single to right field for the Cowboys.
Timbrook would enter the game in the top of the seventh inning, and use just eleven pitches to shut down the Crusaders in order to seal the 4-3 victory.
Becker would earn the victory as he pitched six complete innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, while walking three, and striking out four batters.
Timbrook would earn the save as he pitched one inning, allowing no hits, and striking out one batter.
Offensively, Abilene accumulated six hits, and were led by freshman Heath Hoekman with two hits, and two RBI’s.
With the victory, the Cowboys advanced to the Regional Final.
Regional Final:
Abilene 4, Circle 3
The Abilene Cowboys scored on an extra innings sacrifice squeeze bunt by Kyson Becker in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Towanda-Circle Thunderbirds 4-3, advancing them to the state tournament.
Abilene got a great pitching performance from their starter Stocton Timbrook, who kept the Thunderbird offense at bay through six innings.
The Cowboys would once again score early in the bottom of the first inning, as a bases loaded RBI single by Becker would score two runs for the 2-0 lead. The damage could have been more, as Abilene would leave the bases loaded as the inning ended.
Towanda-Circle would score a single run in the top of the third inning as they capitalized on a lead off walk, and a double to left field that cut the lead in half 2-1.
Both defense’s shut down each other until the sixth inning when the Thunderbirds would score two runs to take a 3-2 lead by way of a sacrifice fly, and an error.
The Cowboys would change pitchers trailing in the top of the seventh inning. Keener would enter and retire the Towanda-Circle batters in order, giving Abilene one final at bat keep the game going.
Things got started In the bottom of the seventh inning, as a lead off walk earned by Becker, followed by a single by Tyler Holloway would advance Becker to third base. A wild pitch by the Thunderbird pitcher then allowed Becker to score tying the game at 3-3 and sending it to extra innings.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eight inning, the heart of the Cowboys lineup was due up, and the Towanda-Circle coaches seemingly knew it. After recording the first out immediately. Zach Miller then drew an all important walk. In somewhat of a surprise, the Thunderbirds then intentionally walked both H. Hoekman, and Timbrook back to back, to load the bases and play for the force out.
With another big bat due up, Abilene then returned the surprise tactic, as Becker then squared up on a successful sacrifice bunt, that Miller immediately broke to home on the pitch and slid in to beat the play at the plate for the 4-3 walk off victory.
Tommy Keener, who was pitching at the time the Cowboys came from behind, earned the victory as he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing no hits, and no walks, while striking out two batters.
Timbrook who pitched six complete innings, allowed three runs in just two hits, while walking three, and striking out eleven batters.
Offensively, Abilene collected seven hits, as Becker, Miller, and Holloway all each had two hits. Becker also had three of the four RBI’s in thr game.
This Cowboys will now get ready for the State Tournament in Salina next Thursday at Dean Evans Stadium. Abilene the #5 seed will play the -#4 Fort Scott at 5:45 PM.
