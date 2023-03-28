After making the trip to last year’s state tournament for the first time in program history, the Abilene Cowboys baseball team returns several key players this spring season.
Head coach Travis Bartley who enters his tenth season coaching believes his team has the players to make another deep season run into the playoffs this year. Assisting head coach Bartley will be assistants Billy Hansen and Travis Evans.
Leading the team will be six returning varsity players, that include three all league selections in Stocton Timbrook, Zach Miller, Kyson Becker, Drew Hansen, Thomas Keener, and Tyler Holloway. Last seasons two top offensive players return as Timbrook finished batting with a .420 batting percentage, and Miller finished with a .352 batting percentage.
The Cowboys pitching staff also returns two of their top pitchers from a year ago as Timbrook and Becker look to lead the team. Timbrook finisher last year 4-2 with 60 strikeouts and a 3.97 ERA, while Becker finished 4-2 and 1 save with 41 strikeouts and 3.46 ERA.
Coach Bartley expects his roster positions to change several times during the season, and altering it, pending who is pitching each particular game. Other players he expects to possibly contribute this season include Ayden Taylor, Cole Veal, Hunter Clark, Heath Hoekman, Lane Hoekman, and Levi Evans.
Head coach Travis Bartley commented: “I think we will be very good defensively and have lots of depth on the mound, which is a good thing. Not a whole lot of varsity experience on the mound but good arms that will give us some good innings. We were productive at the plate last season but I would like to see team average higher which we are talented enough for us to accomplish that.
As for the league race, as always I believe anyone could win league. From top to bottom I really believe we have one of the toughest leagues. It is for sure a huge accomplishment to win the NCKL.”
Abilene begins their season this week with JV games scheduled to be at home this week against Southeast of Saline, while the varsity is set to take the field on Tuesday March 28th at home against Riley County.
Abilene High School 2023 Baseball Schedule
March 27JV vs. Southeast of Saline
March 28V vs. Riley County
April 6V at Southeast of Saline
April 13JV vs. Clay Center
April 17JV at Minneapolis
April 20JV vs. Riley County
April 25V – JV at Concordia
May 15V at Regional – TBD
May 25-26V at State – TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.