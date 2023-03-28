Abilene Cowboys 2023 team members

Front row from left: Tommy Keener, Drew Hansen, Stocton Timbrook, Ayden Taylor, Zach Miller, Kyson Becker, Hunter Clark. Second row: Cole Veal, Tobin Raub, Sam McCormack, Canyn Taylor, Tyler Holloway, Austin Bruna. Third row: Nolan Wilkins, Lane Hoekman, Landyn Rogers, Jack Amos, Kayden Thrower, Heath Hoekman, Levi Evans, Drake Adee. Back Row: Timbre Jurgensen (manager), assistant coach Travis Evans, head coach Travis Evans, assistant coach Billy Hansen, Natasha Layton (manager). 

 Brad Anderson

After making the trip to last year’s state tournament for the first time in program history, the Abilene Cowboys baseball team returns several key players this spring season. 

Head coach Travis Bartley who enters his tenth season coaching believes his team has the players to make another deep season run into the playoffs this year. Assisting head coach Bartley will be assistants Billy Hansen and Travis Evans.  

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.