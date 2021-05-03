For the 14th straight year, the Abilene Cowboys have won the North Central Kansas League Boys Tennis Championship.
The Cowboys hosted the league event Friday afternoon in Abilene as they got individual titles in both singles brackets and a tie by the number two doubles team for a title share. Abilene’s number one doubles team were runners up after going 3-1 on the day.
Juniors Kolten Coup and Cayden West claimed the league championship after going undefeated through the singles brackets. Coup finished 4-0 while West won three matches for the Cowboys.
Coup opened with an 8-1 win over Chapman freshman Ian Woolridge. Next, Coup defeated Clay Center sophomore Brody Kramer 8-0. The third round saw Coup shut out Concordia junior Joshua Wood 8-0 before heading to the final round. In his final match, Coup battled Marysville freshman Blake Spicer 8-7 (6) to win in a tiebreaker. Spicer finished second in the number ones wrapping up 3-1 for the tournament.
West, 3-0, received two byes as Chapman didn’t have a second singles player and Wamego did not have a tennis team this year. West opened with an 8-2 win over Clay Center sophomore Jonah Bush in round two. Next, the Cowboy junior shut down Concordia junior Isaiah Steffen 8-0. Marysville freshman Asher Wassom battled West to 6-8 loss.
In doubles, Abilene senior Teigan Horan and junior Nick Holmes finished 3-1, as their only loss was to tournament champion Marysville in number one doubles.
The Abilene pair opened with an 8-1 win over Chapman freshmen Tyler Cosio and DJ Won. Next, they shut out Clay Center juniors Brick Ferguson and Brody Rosenow 8-0. Their third win came 8-2 over Concordia seniors Ismael Perez and Tyson Roush.
In their final match, the Cowboy duo matched up with Marysville senior Bryar O’Neil and sophomore Simeon Wassom. The Bulldog tandem won 8-4 and finished first in the number ones’ bracket.
Abilene juniors Eli Prater and Isaac Barbieri went 2-1 in the number two doubles bracket to finish in a tie with Concordia’s Taryn Roush and Isaac Bombardier, who had the same record. Tiebreaker went to Concordia as they defeated the Cowboys 8-5 head to head in round three.
Prater/Barbieri opened with an 8-1 win over Clay Center duo Brooks Craig and Taige Pfizenmaier. They fell to Concordia in their next match but bounced back for an 8-4 win over Marysville’s Gus Howard and Titus Wassom.
The Cowboys next competition is Saturday when they head to Buhler for the Class 4A regionals.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
