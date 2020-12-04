WAMEGO – Going into the first match of the season, the Abilene Cowboy wrestling team had questions about slots on their roster and who might step up to fill those slots.
Thursday night at Wamego several questions were answered as Abilene cruised past the Red Raiders in a 52-18 season opening dual win. Abilene took advantage of five open weights by Wamego to get a comfortable lead and it got big time scores from some young guns on the team.
“Some of our guys were waiting for this the first match, to break the ice and to get moving,” head coach James Stout said. “We are very fortunate that we are able to be in school and we are fortunate that the board of education and our administration has followed us and supported us and enabled us to wrestle. It means a lot to these seniors and everyone else. We have some kids that live for this sport throughout the year. They work and train just for the wrestling season. This means a lot to those kids and they really want to make sure they have a season and they are doing all the right things everyday including practicing in masks, and believe me it is not fun to do that. They are willing to do what it takes to make this year successful.”
With seniors Brandon Parker and Logan Buechman getting wins by forfeit, the Cowboys turned to the heart of the order for quality wins over some experienced wrestlers that Wamego trotted out to the mat.
Tucker Cell and Christopher McClanahan put the Cowboys in the lead with wins by forfeit followed byjunior Kaleb Stroda’s win by a pin at 126. Stroda took care of Collin Schuck in the first period of the match.
Stroda set off a chain of scores that went the Cowboys way as junior Javin Welsh followed with a 12-4 major decision win over Tayke Weber at 132. Abilene sophomore Braden Wilson then won a 9-4 decision over Wamego’s Nick Cruickshank at 138.
“They had a run of state qualifiers there in those weights that we handled quite well,” Stout said. “Their wrestlers at 132, 145 and 152 are all quality kids that we did a really nice job against.”
Sophomore Tristan Randles drew rave review from his head coach for his performance with a fall over Wamego’s Austin Meyer at 152. That win gave Abilene a 31-6 team score lead.
“At this point, Tristan Randles is the most improved wrestler on our team that we have sent out there so far,” Stout said. “We are elated and surprised at the way he has been looking out there and in practice. He carried his momentum on into this dual and really had a nice offensive match.
“Braden had a nice early lead in his match and he kind of got a little tired because he worked so hard early to get that lead. But he did have an excellent first period. It was incredible. We will work on his offense a little bit where we can keep that pressure on that he brought early throughout the entire match.”
Aidan Henely continued the run for the Cowboys as he battled Wamego’s Jake Meyer for a 10-4 decision at 160. Junior Lyndsey Buechman drew a win by forfeit at 195 for Abilene.
Prior to the main event, two Cowboy wrestlers won exhibition matches by falls. Senior Skyleigh Pflaster defeated Wamego’s Kyle Stivers at 120 and senior Trenton Wuthnow got a pin over Cooper Dow at 152.
Abilene gets an early lead in the NCKL dual race with the big win over Wamego.
Saturday the Cowboys are entered in the Wamego Wrestling Tournament that this year will be held in two locations. Abilene will wrestle duals with three other teams at Alma-Wabaunsee High School.
Due to COVID-19, the tournament was split into two quads and Abilene, having wrestled Wamego tonight will not see them again Saturday, but they will see quality competition from Ottawa, Sabetha and Wabaunsee.
“It will be a good day and we are looking forward to it,” the coach said.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.