After not playing a complete North Central Kansas League football schedule in nearly five years, the Abilene Cowboys will open the 2022 football season with Class 3A Marysville to begin the four-game home slate at Cowboys Stadium.
The Cowboys have not played Marysville since 2017. Gone from the next two years schedule released by Director of Athletics Will Burton on Wednesday are Hays and Ulysses.
Burton replaced those two schools with a two-year agreement with Rose Hill and Towanda-Circle.
In 2022, Marysville opens the season at Abilene followed by Cowboy road games to Concordia and Clay Center. Chapman comes to Abilene in week four and then the Cowboys host Rose Hill in game five. Towanda-Circle will host the Cowboys during week six. The Augusta Orioles are back on the schedule and will travel to Abilene for the Cowboys seventh game of the campaign before Abilene travels to Wamego to wrap the NCKL and regular season schedule.
The high school playoffs for Class 4A, 5A and 6A begin week nine with teams and locations to be determined.
For the 2023 football season, the Cowboys will play the same schedule but alternating the sites.
