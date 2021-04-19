CONCORDIA/ELLSWORTH – The Abilene High School Cowboy tennis team sent two squads to two different tournaments on Thursday taking first at the Concordia Quad and second place at Ellsworth Invitational.
At Ellsworth, junior Kolten Coup brought home first place in number two singles with the number one doubles team of Teigan Horan and Nick Holmes finishing third place to lead the Cowboys to a second place team finish.
Wichita Classical School took first with 58 points followed by Abilene with 48, Sterling 43, Central Plains 39, Ellsworth 35, Hoisington 31, Concordia 26 and Fairfield 0.
Coup opened with an 8-0 win over Mackenzie Fischer of Fairfield to reach the semifinals. In the semis, Coup defeated Concordia’s Joshua Wood 8-3 to reach the finals. In the finals, Coup battled Sterling’s Colton Sant for an 8-6 victory.
In the number one doubles bracket, Horan/Holmes met up with Karter Beck and Michael Menges for the first time in the afternoon. The Central Plains pair defeated the Cowboys 8-6 to open play. Next, the Cowboy duo defeated a team from Fairfield 8-0 to reach the third place match.
In the third place match, Abilene met up with the pair from Central Plains again, this time getting an 8-5 win.
Abilene junior Cayden West went 2-2 through the number one singles field to place fifth for the Cowboys. West opened with an 8-4 loss to Brayden Mooney of Hoisington. Next he shut out Harris Siller of Fairfield 8-0 before meeting Wichita Classical School. Max Kice of Classical defeated West 8-6 to advance to the third place match. West defeated Concordia’s Billy Wahlmeier 8-7(5) for fifth place.
In number two doubles, juniors Isaac Barbieri and Eli Prater placed third as they opened with an 8-6 win over Sterling’s Ryan Brewington/Josiah Watney to reach the semifinals. In the semis, they fell to the eventual champion Wichita Classical 8-3.
On the backside of the bracket, the Abilene pair defeated Hoisington 8-4 to reach the third place match where they won 8-4 over Concordia’s Isaac Bombardier/Taryn Roush.
At the Concordia Quad, the Cowboy team took first in both singles brackets and second in the doubles matches.
Junior Josie Parks went 2-0 to take number one singles for the Cowboys. Parks defeated Marysville’s Asher Wassom 8-6 and Concordia’s Bricen Benyshek 8-2 for the win.
Sophomore RJ Vopat went 1-1 in number two singles but brought home the team points for the Cowboys. Vopat fell 8-7 (7-5) to Marysville’s Juandre Walton and then defeated Concordia’s Malachi Carder 8-3.
In doubles play, sophomores Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry went 1-1 for second place. The Abilene pair fell to Marysville 8-4 and then took down Concordia 8-5 in number one doubles.
Freshmen Carson Hess and Jacobi Robinson paired at the number two doubles and went 1-1 as they fell 8-2 to Marysville and then finished off with an 8-4 win over Concirdia.
Abilene took first with 10 team points followed by Marysville with 8 and Concordia had two.
