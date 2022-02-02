The Abilene Cowboys Varsity Wrestling Team defeated Marysville in a home duel last Thursday night 41-33. Head Coach James Stout altered his lineup, and moved several of his wrestlers up a weight class to both fill out the roster, and match up better. “ We weighed everyone in at the spot we were going to put them in tonight, so there wasn’t any real surprises about what we were planning tonight” said Coach Stout.
The evening would start with a pair of Junior Varsity matches with Abilene’s Parker Farr losing by fall, and Zander Cox coming from behind to win 9-8
The Cowboys Varsity squad would open by falling behind early 6-15. They would score their only points during the first four matches on a forfeit win by Myles Callahan at 113 pounds. Marysville wrestlers would win by fall over Gage Taylor at 106 pounds, and Ethan Gonzales at 120 pounds, then win an overtime thriller against Joseph Welsh at 126 pounds. Abilene would then swing the momentum by winning the next six matches, and then receive a forfeit win for a team score lead of 41-15. Cooper Wuthnow would start the run at 132 pounds by winning a hard fought 8-4 decision. Tucker Cell at 138 pounds and Javin Welsh at 145 pounds would both then make quick work of their opponents by recording first period pins. Braden Wilson at 152 pounds would record a dominating technical fall win of 15-0 against his opponent. Freshman Landon Taplin at 160 pounds would pin his opponent in the first period, and Triston Randles at 170 would earn a tough 6-4 decision win. Abilene’s team total would then end when they received a forfeit win by Eli Schubert at 182 pounds. Marysville’s final points in the match would come from a pair of forfeit wins at 195 pounds, 285 pounds, and a win by fall over Abilene Kaden Timm at 220 pounds. Coach Stout said “We wrestled a lot better tonight. I’m really proud of the way they came out for this one tonight. We’ve been wrestling some tough competition lately in tournaments, and hopefully it’ll start to pay off “
Abilene now 3-1 in duels overall, and 2-1 in the NCKL will host Clay Center next Thursday in another big NCKL matchup
Marysville @ Abilene on 01/27/2022.
Abilene (ABIL) 41.0 Marysville (MARY) 33.0
106: Tayven Wilson (MARY) over Gage Taylor (ABIL) (Fall 1:01)
113: Myles Callahan (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.) 120: Gable Fredrickson (MARY) over Ethan Gonzales (ABIL) (Fall 0:29)
126: Carter Trimble (MARY) over Joseph Welsh (ABIL) (SV-1 4-2)
132: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over Brock Crome (MARY) (Dec 8-4)
138: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Kai Barton (MARY) (Fall 1:39)
145: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Ian Detimore (MARY) (Fall 1:03)
152: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Porter Sparks (MARY) (TF 15-0 3:35)
160: Landon Taplin (ABIL) over Kendall Minneman (MARY) (Fall 1:26)
170: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Jacob Haefele (MARY) (Dec 6-4)
182: Eli Schubert (ABIL) over (MARY) (For.)
195: Beau Wassenberg (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.) 220: Juandre Walton (MARY) over Kayden Timm (ABIL) (Fall 4:23)
285: Garrison Craig (MARY) over (ABIL) (For.)
