WABAUNSEE – The Abilene Cowboys went 2-1 at the Wamego Wrestling Tournament Saturday. The tournament was split into two pods at two locations due to COVID protocols. Abilene wrestled duals against Sabetha, Wabaunsee and Ottawa at Wabaunsee High School.
Abilene opened with a 60-24 win over Sabetha and then brought home a 60-18 win against Wabaunsee. In the final match, Ottawa filled each weight slot and won 48-21 over the Cowboys.
The Cowboys opened the Sabetha dual with eight wins by pin to jump out to a 48-6 lead headed to 170 pounds. Tucker Cell, Christopher McClanahan, Kaleb Stroda, Cooper Wuthnow, Javin Welsh, Braden Wilson, Trenton Wuthnow and Tristan Randles each pinned their opponent to begin the tournament. Later in the match Gavin Hight and Brandon Parker added wins by fall for Abilene.
Against Wabaunsee, the Cowboys gained seven wins due to forfeit by the host team. McClanahan picked up his second pin of the day as did Welsh and Hight.
Ottawa was locked and loaded to wrestle the Cowboys. McClanahan gets his third win by fall of the day while Welsh, Wilson and Randles earned their third wins by decisions over Ottawa wrestlers.
Wrestling results from Wamego Tourney at
Wabaunsee
Abilene 60, Sabetha 24
106 – Nekada Neihues (Sabetha) win by forfeit over Abilene (open). 113 – Tucker Cell (Abilene) wins by fall over Cullen Wikle (Sabetha) 0:55. 120 – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) wins by fall over Kellen Spielman (Sabetha) 1:25. 126 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) wins by fall over Zach Kibbe (Sabetha) 0:35. 132 – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) wins by fall over Malachai Wilson (Sabetha) 1:06. 138 – Javin Welsh (Abilene) wins by fall over Bryson Schlicker (Sabetha) 1:49. 145 – Braden Wilson (Abilene) wins by fall over Johnathan Renyer (Sabetha) 0:29. 152 – Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) wins by fall over Trevin Lavaie (Sabetha) 0:52. 160 – Tristan Randles (Abilene) wins by fall over Aiden Wittwer (Sabetha) 2:25. 170 – Kaden Dillon (Sabetha) won by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 0:43. 182 – Gavin Hight (Abilene) wins by fall over Dalton Roney (Sabetha) 0:46. 195 – Landon Carr (Sabetha) wins by forfeit over Abilene (open). 220 – Both open. 285 – Brandon Parker (Abilene) wins by fall over Joshua Grimm (Sabetha) 0:59.
Exh: 145 – Cole Hinton (Sabetha) wins by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 1:54. Exh: 170 – Jacob Kunzi (Sabetha) wins by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 6:00.
Abilene 60, Wabaunsee 18
106 – Merek Boatwright (Wabaunsee) won by forfeit over Abilene (open). 113 – Tucker Cell (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 120 – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) wins by fall over Xavier DeVader (Wabaunsee) 1:46. 126 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 132 – Javin Welsh (Abilene) wins by fall over Calvin Magette (Wabaunsee) 0:59. 138 – Braden Wilson (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 145 – Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 152 – Tristan Randles (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 160 – Eli Mumpowar (Wabaunsee) wins by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene): 41. 170 – Derik Wallin (Wabaunsee) wins by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 2:34. 182 – Gavin Hight (Abilene) wins by fall over Alex Beggs (Wabaunsee). 195 – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open). 220 – Both open. 285 – Brandon Parker (Abilene) wins by forfeit over Wabaunsee (open).
Exh: 170 – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) wins by fall over Julie Haverstein (Wabaunsee) 0:47.
Ottawa 48, Abilene 21
106 – Zack Cunningham (Ottawa) wins by forfeit over Abilene (open). 113 – Tucker Cell (Abilene) wins by fall over Dalton Evans (Ottawa) 1:19. 120 – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) wins by fall over Trevor Knub (Ottawa) 1:19. 126 – Parker Gruye (Ottawa) wins by decision 9-4 over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene). 132 – Javin Welsh (Abilene) wins by decision 7-2 over Liam Sutton (Ottawa). 138 – Colin Creugh (Ottawa) wins by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 0:58. 145 – Braden Wilson (Abilene) wins by decision 5-1 over Richard Blevins (Ottawa). 152 – Joel Brown (Ottawa) wins by decision 4-1 over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene). 160 – Tristan Randles (Abilene) wins by decision 6-4 over John Sink (Ottawa). 170 – Kael Lane (Ottawa) wins by fall over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 0:50. 182 – Wyatt Sink (Ottawa) wins by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 2:54. 195 – Ayden Akerman (Ottawa) wins by forfeit over Abilene (open). 220 – Aaron Clevenger (Ottawa) wins by forfeit over Abilene (open). 285 – Tommy Evans (Ottawa) won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 2:40.
Exh: 138 – Therman Reed-Cox (Ottawa) wins by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 0:48. Exh: 138 – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) wins by fall over Ty Whitney (Ottawa) 1:05.
