Holton High School edged the Abilene Cowboys 146.5 to 139.5 to take first place at the AHS Wrestling Invite Saturday in Abilene.
The Cowboys had five wrestlers take the championship of their weight class in Saturday’s action. Freshman Tucker Cell (22-0) remains undefeated at 113 with three pins for wins. Junior Kaleb Stroda (18-3) had two pins to win at 126 while Javin Welsh (22-0) kept his record unblemished with four wins, three by pin at 132.
Sophomore Braden Wilson earned four wins to win 138. Wilson, currently ranked fifth in Class 4A had a big win over number one ranked Cael Lynch of Eudora in his final match to determine the championship. Senior Brandon Parker had four more pins to win 285 and improve his record to 12-1.
Two other Cowboys finished second place. Christopher McClanahan placed second at 120 with his only loss to sixth ranked Jakes Barnes of Holton. Fellow sophomore Tristan Randles was second place to Holton Jayden Fletcher at 152.
Chapman’s Brayden Lexow placed second at 220 after going 2-1 for the Irish.
Abilene Varsity Boys Tourney 1/16 Results
for Abilene
113 - Tucker Cell (22-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 0-3 (Fall 2:41)
• Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Cale Hein (Holton) 7-5 (Fall 0:30)
• Round 3 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Dalton Dempsey (Baldwin) 19-4 (Fall 1:04)
120 - Christopher McClanahan (18-4) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 18-4 won by fall over Nakos Benton (Baldwin) 14-10 (Fall 2:54)
• Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 18-4 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 0:34)
• Round 3 - Jake Barnes (Holton) 12-0 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 18-4 (MD 12-2)
126 - Kaleb Stroda (18-3) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 18-3 won by fall over Mac Douglas (Eudora) 1-1 (Fall 1:20)
• Round 3 - Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 18-3 won by fall over Caden Englert (Baldwin) 7-13 (Fall 0:14)
132 - Cooper Wuthnow (13-6) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Slater Skaggs (Holton) 10-3 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-6 (Dec 6-4)
• Round 3 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-6 won by fall over Corbin Urbanek (Ellsworth) 1-14 (Fall 1:33)
• Round 4 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 22-0 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-6 (Dec 6-2)
• Round 5 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-6 won by fall over Joe Faircloth (Eudora) 5-9 (Fall 1:11)
132 - Javin Welsh (22-0) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Corbin Urbanek (Ellsworth) 1-14 (Fall 0:48)
• Round 3 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Joe Faircloth (Eudora) 5-9 (Fall 1:26)
• Round 4 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 22-0 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 13-6 (Dec 6-2)
• Round 5 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Slater Skaggs (Holton) 10-3 (Fall 5:05)
138 - MIller Unruh (3-9) placed 5th.
• Round 1 - MIller Unruh (Abilene) 3-9 won by decision over Miguel Andazola (Baldwin) 15-9 (Dec 5-4)
• Round 2 - Cael Lynch (Eudora) 16-2 won by fall over MIller Unruh (Abilene) 3-9 (Fall 1:20)
• Round 3 - Lucas Adcock (Holton) 7-5 won by fall over MIller Unruh (Abilene) 3-9 (Fall 2:48)
• Round 4 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 22-1 won by fall over MIller Unruh (Abilene) 3-9 (Fall 0:04)
138 - Braden Wilson (22-1) placed 1st and scored 15.5 team points.
• Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 22-1 won by tech fall over Lucas Adcock (Holton) 7-5 (TF-1.5 3:10 (16-0))
• Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 22-1 won by fall over Miguel Andazola (Baldwin) 15-9 (Fall 6:00)
• Round 4 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 22-1 won by fall over MIller Unruh (Abilene) 3-9 (Fall 0:04)
• Round 5 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 22-1 won by decision over Cael Lynch (Eudora) 16-2 (Dec 7-4)
145 - Trenton Wuthnow (18-5) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 18-5 won by fall over Trent Hays (Ellsworth) 1-10 (Fall 0:43)
• Round 2 - Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 18-5 won by fall over Mason Cox (Eudora) 4-6 (Fall 1:35)
• Round 3 - Josh Broyles (Baldwin) 16-8 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 18-5 (Dec 5-1)
• 3rd Place Match - Cayden Jackson (Holton) 5-2 won by decision over Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 18-5 (Dec 4-3)
152 - Tristan Randles (18-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-7 won by fall over Dylan Williams (Baldwin) 2-8 (Fall 3:05)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-7 won by fall over Loden West (Ellsworth) 4-11 (Fall 0:38)
• Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-7 won by fall over Michael Shipman (Chapman) 6-3 (Fall 3:15)
• 1st Place Match - Jayden Fletcher (Holton) 12-1 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-7 (Fall 0:23)
152 - Eli Schubert (5-4) placed 5th.
• Round 1 - Jayden Fletcher (Holton) 12-1 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-4 (Fall 3:27)
• Round 2 - Will Schreiner (Eudora) 11-6 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-4 (Fall 4:30)
• Round 3 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-4 won by fall over Jaiden Michael (Baldwin) 13-11 (Fall 1:01)
• 5th Place Match - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-4 won by fall over Loden West (Ellsworth) 4-11 (Fall 1:26)
160- Aidan Henely (5-16) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Brad Vopat (Ellsworth) 6-7 won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-16 (Dec 11-6)
• Round 2 - Conner Murry (Baldwin) 13-12 won by fall over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-16 (Fall 5:26)
• Round 3 - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2-2 won by medical forfeit over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-16 (M. For.)
• 7th Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-16 received a bye () (Bye)
170 - 182 - Logan
Buechman (10-8) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 won by major decision over Trevor Bowser (Holton) 0-12 (MD 12-3)
• Round 2 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 won by major decision over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 1-3 (MD 11-1)
• Round 3 - Dakota Whitaker (Eudora) 13-6 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 (M. For.)
• 3rd Place Match - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 3-3 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 (M. For.)
285 - Brandon Parker (12-1) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Andrew Williams (Holton) 6-3 (Fall 0:40)
• Round 2 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Kaden Coons (Baldwin) 7-7 (Fall 2:26)
• Round 4 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-3 (Fall 0:43)
• Round 5 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Dustin Chermok (Holton) 9-3 (Fall 1:43)
Abilene Varsity Boys Tourney 1/16 Results for Chapman
113 Ethan Diercks (0-3) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 22-0 won by fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 0-3 (Fall 2:41)
- Round 2 - Dalton Dempsey (Baldwin) 19-4 won by major decision over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 0-3 (MD 15-4)
- Round 3 - Cale Hein (Holton) 7-5 won by decision over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 0-3 (Dec 14-7)
120 Travis Leasure (1-2) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jake Barnes (Holton) 12-0 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 18-4 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 0:34)
- Round 3 - Travis Leasure (Chapman) 1-2 won by injury default over Nakos Benton (Baldwin) 14-10 (Inj. 0:00)
152 Michael Shipman (6-3) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Michael Shipman (Chapman) 6-3 won by fall over Loden West (Ellsworth) 4-11 (Fall 0:50)
- Round 2 - Michael Shipman (Chapman) 6-3 won by fall over Dylan Williams (Baldwin) 2-8 (Fall 2:37)
- Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-7 won by fall over Michael Shipman (Chapman) 6-3 (Fall 3:15)
- 3rd Place Match - Will Schreiner (Eudora) 11-6 won by fall over Michael Shipman (Chapman) 6-3 (Fall 3:25)
160 Kyler Welling (2-2) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Conner Murry (Baldwin) 13-12 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2-2 (Fall 2:37)
- Round 2 - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2-2 won by decision over Brad Vopat (Ellsworth) 6-7 (Dec 11-6)
- Round 3 - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2-2 won by medical forfeit over Aidan Henely (Abilene) 5-16 (M. For.)
- 3rd Place Match - Garyson Booth (Holton) 4-5 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2-2 (Fall 1:17)
170 - 182 Ryan Hengemuhle (3-3) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 3-3 won by fall over Nate Criqui (Eudora) 8-10 (Fall 2:56)
- Round 2 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Jack Harvey (Baldwin) 19-5 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 3-3 (Fall 0:50)
- 3rd Place Match - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 3-3 won by medical forfeit over Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 (M. For.)
170 - 182 Ryan Clark (1-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Dakota Whitaker (Eudora) 13-6 won by tech fall over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 1-3 (TF-1.5 2:45 (15-0))
- Round 2 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 10-8 won by major decision over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 1-3 (MD 11-1)
- Round 3 - Ryan Clark (Chapman) 1-3 won by decision over Trevor Bowser (Holton) 0-12 (Dec 11-8)
- 5th Place Match - Nate Criqui (Eudora) 8-10 won by tech fall over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 1-3 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0))
195 Gannon Mosher (0-3) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Konnor Tannahill (Holton) 9-0 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 0-3 (Fall 1:51)
- Round 2 - Zayne Nowak (Baldwin) 15-9 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 0-3 (Fall 1:30)
- Round 3 - Aaron Hicks (Eudora) 6-7 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 0-3 (Fall 3:46)
220 Brayden Lexow (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Dalton Roush (Holton) 11-1 won by fall over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 2-1 (Fall 1:35)
- Round 2 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 2-1 won by fall over Brendan Anderson (Ellsworth) 1-6 (Fall 0:58)
- Round 3 - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 2-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Devon Moncrief (Eudora) 1-2 (SV-1 8-6)
285 Colt Sell (1-3) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-3 won by fall over Kaden Coons (Baldwin) 7-7 (Fall 0:20)
- Round 2 - Dustin Chermok (Holton) 9-3 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-3 (Fall 1:22)
- Round 3 - Andrew Williams (Holton) 6-3 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
- Round 4 - Brandon Parker (Abilene) 12-1 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-3 (Fall 0:43)
