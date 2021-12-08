The Abilene Cowboys Varsity Wrestling team traveled to Wamego to participate in the Red Raider Tournament over the weekend and Finished 2nd Overall as a team. The Cowboys ended up with three individual champions, and four other wrestlers placing third. Individual Champions were Christopher McClanahan at 126, Tucker Cell at 132, and Javin Welsh at 138.
Third place finishers for the Cowboys were Joseph Welsh at 126, Dayton Wuthnow at 138, Braden Wilson at 145, and Landon Taplin at 152
Results for Abilene at 2021 Raider Classic (12/04/2021)
106: Gage Taylor (Abilene) - 6th
Round 1 - Julius Raygoza (Chapman) over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (Fall 2:14)
Round 2 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) over Drew Schneweis (Salina-Central HS) (Dec 5-4)
Round 3 - Gage Taylor (Abilene) over Jotham Meyer (Richmond-Central Heights) (TF 24-7 6:00)
Round 5 - Christian Belden (Concordia) over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match - Dennis Mortorff (Sabetha) over Gage Taylor (Abilene) (Fall 1:46)
120: Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) - 1st
Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central HS) (Fall 3:20)
Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) received a bye
Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Colton Ray (Ottawa) (Fall 0:43)
Round 3 - Logan Leiszler (Concordia) over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) (Dec 4-0)
1st Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) over Logan Leiszler (Concordia) (Fall 4:28)
126: Joseph Welsh (Abilene) - 3rd
Daniel Vines (Concordia) over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) (Fall 5:06)
Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Zaylund Lee (Wamego) (Fall 0:45)
Round 2 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Trevor Kaub (Ottawa) (Fall 2:51)
Round 3 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Cullen Wikle (Sabetha) (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Hunter Hall (Salina-Central HS) (Fall 1:40)
126: Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) - 5th
Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) over Travis Leasure (Chapman) (TF 16-0 3:54)
Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) received a bye
Round 2 - Colson McIntyre (Herington) over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 5:33)
Round 3 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) over Owen Leffert (Tonganoxie) (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) over Miguel Hernandez (Alma-Wabaunsee) (Fall 5:04)
132: Tucker Cell (Abilene) - 1st
Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) received a bye
Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Braxton Kindel (Concordia) (Fall 0:57)
Round 4 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Dalton Evans (Ottawa) (TF 19-3 2:17)
Round 5 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Carson Reves (Alma-Wabaunsee) (Fall 0:51)
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) over Colin Menold (Sabetha) (Fall 1:10)
138: Javin Welsh (Abilene) - 1st
Quarterfinals - Javin Welsh (Abilene) over Dustin Sterrett (Concordia) (Fall 0:37)
Semifinals - Javin Welsh (Abilene) over Grady Sumrall (Ottawa) (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) over Cameron Svitak (Herington) (Fall 1:21)
Round 3 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) over Kellan Spielman (Sabetha) (Fall 2:00)
1st Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene) over Nick Cruickshank (Wamego) (Dec 14-8)
138: Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) - 3rd
Quarterfinals - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) over Calvin Magette (Alma-Wabaunsee) (Fall 0:22)
Semifinals - Nick Cruickshank (Wamego) over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 1:28)
Round 2 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) over Grady Sumrall (Ottawa) (Fall 1:39)
Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) over Gavin Peine (Richmond-Central Heights) (Fall 0:26)
3rd Place Match - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) over Grady Sumrall (Ottawa) (Fall 1:23)
145: Braden Wilson (Abilene) - 3rd
Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Charlie Slothower (Salina-Central HS) (Fall 0:46)
Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Silus Hernadez (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) (Fall 0:30)
Round 4 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Damian Gillette (Sabetha) (Fall 0:43)
Round 5 - Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) over Braden Wilson (Abilene) (Dec 11-8)
3rd Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) over Cole Hinton (Sabetha) (MD 9-1)
152: Landon Taplin (Abilene) - 3rd
Round 2 - Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central HS) over Landon Taplin (Abilene) (Fall 3:18)
Round 3 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Micah Cauthers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) (TF 19-2 4:19)
Round 4 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) (Fall 3:44)
Round 5 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Gannon Couture (Wamego) (Fall 0:46)
3rd Place Match - Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Kade Riedel (Tonganoxie) (Dec 5-2)
160: Aidan Henely (Abilene) - 6th
Quarterfinals - Mitch Budke (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 0:34)
Cons. Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) over Jack Messersmith (Tonganoxie) (Fall 5:13)
Round 1 - Aidan Henely (Abilene) over Cael Dye (Tonganoxie) (MD 8-0)
Round 3 - Drew Brown (Wamego) over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 3:47)
5th Place Match - Nolan Ingram (Ottawa) over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Fall 2:00)
160: Eli Schubert (Abilene) - 9th
Round 1 - Nolan Ingram (Ottawa) over Eli Schubert (Abilene) (Fall 0:29)
Round 3 - Mitch Budke (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) over Eli Schubert (Abilene) (Fall 2:00)
Round 4 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) over Jacob Havenstein (Alma-Wabaunsee) (Fall 0:12)
Round 5 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) over Aiden Lang (Sabetha) (Fall 0:14)
Round 6 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) over Cael Dye (Tonganoxie) (Fall 1:02)
170: Tristan Randles (Abilene) - 6th
Quarterfinals - Nathan Brown (Concordia) over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Fall 1:01)
Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) over Brock Griffin (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) (Fall 3:26)
Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) over Jack Wensel (Tonganoxie) (Fall 3:35)
Round 2 - Alex Beggs (Alma-Wabaunsee) over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Fall 2:52)
5th Place Match - Alex Beggs (Alma-Wabaunsee) over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 7-2)
