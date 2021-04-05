The young Abilene High School varsity tennis team gave their new head coach Michael Willey a season opening win Thursday by capturing the Abilene Quad at the high school courts.
Willey sent out an all-junior lineup in the first meet of the season. These six have had limited varsity tennis competition as their sophomore season was cancelled due to COVIS-19.
Kolten Coup took the court at number one singles and won all three of his matches to claim first place in singles. Coup defeated Clay Center’s Brock Ferguson 8-3 in the opener before battling Marysville’s Blake Spicer 8-7 (7-5) in his second match. Finally, Coup shut down Manhattan’s Aidan McGlynn 8-1 to win the meet.
Cayden West drew the number two singles spot in the first meet and he went 3-0 to also earn gold. West defeated Clay Center’s Jared Littrell 8-1 to begin the day. Next, he put down Marysville’s Asher Wassom 8-6 before beating Manhattan’s Beckham Hough 8-2 for the win.
In doubles, Eli Prater and Nick Holmes trotted out as the Cowboys number ones on Thursday. The Abilene pair opened with an 8-3 win over Clay Center’s Brody Kramer and Brody Rosenow. Next up, the Cowboys fell to Marysville’s Bryar O’Neil and Simeon Wasson 8-4 and then dropped the third round 8-4 to Manhattan’s Alex Lee and Strider Medaris. Marysville took the number one doubles title.
Abilene’s number twos, Isaac Barbieri and Josie Parks won three matches to claim the title. Barbieri/Parks defeated Clay Center’s Taige Pfizenmaier and Brooks Craig 8-5 in the opener. Next they won 8-7 (7-3) over Marysville’s Ross Latta and Titus Wassom. In the third round, the Cowboys shut out Manhattan’s Anderson Arnold and Julius Neumann 8-0 to claim gold for Abilene.
The Cowboys finished with 24 points followed by Marysville at 21, Manhattan 10 and Clay Center 5.
The varsity travels to Smoky Valley on Tuesday.
