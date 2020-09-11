Cowboy Stadium debuts tonight
Fan Information:
Abilene High School will open its 2020 home football schedule tonight as the Cowboys (0-1) host the Concordia Panthers (1-0) at 7 p.m. on the new Paul Dennis Field.
Mammoth Sports Construction is in charge of the reconstruction and installation of a new turf field and track facility. Construction is not complete and will continue during the football season into the winter months until completed.
For 2020 here are some game day notes: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
1. Parking in the north lot is severely limited. This area is being reserved for handicap and people with walking conditions only. All others at this time should use side street parking. Entrance at the east entrance only.
2. Crowd size will be limited due to COVID-19 issues. Opponents will have the opportunity for two tickets per student athlete. Abilene seating is limited to five seats per player on the roster. All tickets are to be purchased on line at Ticket-Spicket and will not be sold at the gate.
3. Active entrances for 2020 are the northeast and southwest corners only.
4. Public restrooms are still available in the current facility.
5. Limited concessions will be available at a trailer in the southwest corner of the stadium.
6. Visiting teams will use the large white tent in the southeast corner of the complex.
