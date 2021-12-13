The Abilene Cowboys hosted and defeated the Augusta Orioles on Friday night in a high intensity game 63-46. Augusta, coming off of three consecutive State Tournament appearances, has recently been considered as one of the top basketball programs in the Class 4A State of Kansas rankings. Abilene however, has its own basketball tradition, and was up for challenge of claiming recognition themselves. The style and pace of the game from both teams was evident that it was going to be fast paced from the opening tip on. It took the Cowboys just 3 seconds to score from the games opening tip when Kaleb Becker tipped the ball full court to a streaking Jaylen West for a layup basket. Both teams would play aggressive, pressure defense forcing the offenses to be spot on, with passing and shooting. Abilene’s Grant Waite led the defensive pressure by using his speed and quick hands to create turnovers that lead to Abilene points, putting them ahead 13-12 to close the first quarter.
The second quarter, Abilene would both increase their lead, and continue pressuring the Augusta offense. Three 3 pointers , two by Triston Cottone, and one by Cooper Wildey helped open up the lead along with baskets made by Becker, Brax Fisher, and Stockton Timbrook would help put the Cowboys up at the half 32-21
Abilene’s plan for the second half looked to be constant full court pressure with their speed and quickness, and it worked. The Orioles would have trouble breaking the press and would turn the ball over 10 times in the quarter, leading directly to Abilene points. The inbounding pressure led by multiple Cowboys including Waite, West, Cottone, Fisher, and Wildey was causing all kinds of trouble for the Augusta offense just to get the ball to half court.
“Our full court press was incredible tonight. Grant Waite was causing all kinds of trouble for them. He got his hands on the ball so many times tonight. Everyone else in the press did their jobs making it tough on them” said Head Coach Erik Graefe. Abilene would increase their lead to as many as 19 points to end the third quarter with baskets by Becker, Wildey, Cottone, and Timbook. A third quarter score of 53-34 would then be topped off with a steal and buzzer beating basket just a couple steps inside the half court line by Triston Cottone.
The Cowboys would then go on to finish the game by scoring 10 more points in the fourth quarter and win the game 63-46. Abilene would finish the game with nine 3 pointers, and shoot an efficient 8-10 from the free throw line.
“It was great to get a huge convincing win against a great team. The crowd was great tonight, I’m glad they got to see our team play well and get a big win” said Coach Graefe.
The Cowboys had three players finish with double figures in Becker with 15, Wildey with 13, and Cottone with 13.
Abilene now 3-0 next hosts South East of Saline next Tuesday night
Abilene Scoring: J. West 2, G. Waite 8, S. Timbrook 5, T. Cottone 13, B. Fisher 7, C. Wildey 13, K. Becker 15
Augusta Scoring: McClanahan 3, Burton 7, McDaniel 12, Kiser 15, Highburger 5, Riggs 2, Routh 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.