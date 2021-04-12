Abilene High School JV tennis team played at Salina on Thursday. The Cowboys competed against Salina Central and two Salina South teams.
In singles, Jacobi Robinson went 1-2. Robinson lost to South Green’s Carson Crow 6-2. In round two, Robinson defeated Central’s Owen Sanderson 6-0 before dropping his third match 6-4 to South Gold’s Jackson Spencer.
Carson Hess played number two singles for Abilene and he went 1-2. Hess opened with a 6-5 loss to South Green’s Kamden Phalen. Next Hess defeated Central’s Carter Weber and in the third round, Hess fell to South Gold’s Haden Smith 6-1
Abilene’s doubles team of Marcus Fry and Jeremiah Bathurst went 1-2 as they fell in the first round to South Green’s 6-2. Next the Abilene pair defeated Central 6-3 before falling to South Gold 6-1.
The number two doubles team of Charlie Hylton and Nathan Schwartz went 1-2 with a 6-4 third round win over South Gold. They dropped their first round match 6-3 to South Green and then fell 6-0 to Central’s Nolan Soukup and Amando Duran.
