The Clay Center Tigers came to Abilene late on Monday evening to face the Cowboys in a junior varsity football contest. The game was pushed back to a 7:00 kickoff due to excessive heat as the Cowboys outlasted the visiting Tigers 30-26 in a back and forth battle.

In first quarter action, the Cowboys started fast moving the ball 65 yards while needing just three plays to score. Joseph Welsh took a swing pass from Aaron Hartman 45 yards up the sideline on the opening play to get the Pokes inside the 20. With two carries Tommy Keener found the end zone from two yards out to put Abilene up 6-0. Welsh added two more points on a 2-pt reception from Hartman to convert the PAT, putting Abilene up 8-0.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.