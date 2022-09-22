The Clay Center Tigers came to Abilene late on Monday evening to face the Cowboys in a junior varsity football contest. The game was pushed back to a 7:00 kickoff due to excessive heat as the Cowboys outlasted the visiting Tigers 30-26 in a back and forth battle.
In first quarter action, the Cowboys started fast moving the ball 65 yards while needing just three plays to score. Joseph Welsh took a swing pass from Aaron Hartman 45 yards up the sideline on the opening play to get the Pokes inside the 20. With two carries Tommy Keener found the end zone from two yards out to put Abilene up 6-0. Welsh added two more points on a 2-pt reception from Hartman to convert the PAT, putting Abilene up 8-0.
Clay Center methodically marched down the field scoring from three yards out capping off a ten play drive. Abilene came right back with another scoring drive as Keener found Hartman around the left end from 14 yards out on a quarterback throwback. Welsh added another 2-pt catch from Hartman to give the Cowboys a 16-6 lead.
The second quarter belonged to the Tigers as they scored twice on two runs putting them up 20-16 at the half.
The lone score of the third quarter came when Hartman found Tyler Green open across the middle for a 47 yard touchdown catch and run to regain the lead. Welsh caught his third two-point conversion of the night to put Abilene up 24-20. Clay Center drove down near the end zone again, but the Cowboys defense stiffened as Kayden Thrower wrestled the Tigers QB down for a huge sack on 4th down to end their drive.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the home standing Cowboys scoring last when Hartman found Welsh across the middle in the end zone from 14 yards out with 52 seconds left to put Abilene up for good 30-26.
The defense was led in tackles by CJ Brooks who had nine take downs. Lane Hoekman stifled the Clay Center passing attack ending two drives with two interceptions.
Offensively, the Cowboys were led in passing by Hartman with 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Welsh was on the receiving end of 121 yards and one touchdown. Keener led the rushing attack with 71 yards and touchdown.
Coach Brad Hartman commented, “We are all really proud of the way the kids each did their job and played a complete game. Clay Center is always tough and our guys stayed locked in all night giving themselves a chance to win it at the end. We had some kids come up big on the offensive line, with some great blocks when we needed them. This was a big win for our JV and was a fun game to be part of.”
Abilene JV travels to Chapman next Monday for a matchup with the Irish at 6:00.
