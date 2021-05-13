MINNEAPOLIS – The Abilene Cowboy JV baseball team split a twin bill at Minneapolis earlier this season. Abilene fell in the opener 10-9 but came back in the nightcap to win 11-9.
In the opener at Minneapolis, the Cowboys put up a big effort to come back after being down seven runs early in the game, to lose by one at 10-9.
Minneapolis scored three in the bottom of the first after Abilene crossed the plate once in its first at bat. Minneapolis added five in the third for an 8-1 advantage before the Cowboys erupted for seven in the top of the fourth to force a tie at 8-8. The home team answered with two in the fourth but back came Abilene with one in the fifth. But they needed two for a tie.
Hunter Clark, CJ Brooks and Ayden Taylor each had a pair of hits for the Cowboys. Drew Hansen, Gavin Hight and Samuel Whitehair also had hits for Abilene. Whitehair drove in three runs in Abilene’s big fourth inning with a bases loaded double. Triston Randles had a pair of hits in the opener that drove in two Cowboy runners. Taylor, Hansen and Kayden Timm had RBI’s for Abilene.
Taylor started on the mound for the Cowboys allowing seven earned runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out one in his two innings of work. Timm was tagged with the loss in relief. He allowed two earned runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out two.
In the second game, the Cowboys had to claw back after Minneapolis took a 5-2 lead after one. Abilene added a run in the second, two in the third and then busted out for six in the fourth for an 11-5 lead. Minneapolis came back with four runs in their half of the fourth but the Cowboys held on for the win.
Hight and Hansen had a pair of hits each to help lead the Cowboy offense. Hight drove in three runs and scored three times. Timm, Taylor, and Braden Wells all had hits for the Cowboys. Wells, Timm and Randles accounted for an RBI each.
Hight pitched the first three and one third innings for the Cowboy to get the win. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out six.
Wells tossed the final one and two-thirds of one hit ball. He struck out three Minneapolis batters.
Wamego takes first game of two at Wamego
WAMEGO – With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, a throwing error enabled the Wamego Red Raiders to score an unearned run for a 4-3 win over the Cowboys junior varsity in Wamego.
Abilene took a 1-0 lead in the first only to have Wamego score twice in the second. The Cowboys went up 3-2 headed to the bottom of the third where Wamego tied the game by scoring one run. Wamego got the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Braden Wells lead off the Cowboy first inning with a walk and advanced and scored on a fly ball by Drew Hansen, who reached on an error. Wells walks to open the Cowboy third inning advancing to second on a single by Hansen. With one out, Wells scores on a single by Brenton Reiff with Hansen moving to second. Samuel Whitehair singles to score Hansen with Reiff advancing to second. The inning ended on a line out double play.
In Wamego’s fifth, the leadoff batter singles but advances on an error. The next batter reaches after being hit by the pitcher and the third batter reaches on another Cowboy error that results in the winning run.
Whitehair had two hits for the Cowboys and drove in a run. Hansen and Brenton Reiff had Abilene’s other hit and RBI.
Reiff took the loss for the Cowboys on the mound allowing two earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out two.
The Cowboys came back in the finale to win 5-3. They scored a single run in the first and took the lead for good by scoring twice in the third and then added two more in the fifth. Wamego scored once in the first and twice in the sixth.
Whitehair, Gavin Hight and Chris McClanahan each had two hits for Abilene in game two. Hansen, Reiff, Taylor and Brooks also singled for the Cowboys.
McClanahan walks with two outs in the first and later scores on a single by Whitehair for Abilene’s first run in the first inning. With one out in the third, Hansen singles and advances to third on a single by McClanahan. The Cowboys work a successful double steal with McClanahan drawing the throw to second as Hansen steals home. McClanahan then scores on a single by Reiff as the Cowboys went up 3-1.
In the Cowboy fifth, Hight singles with two outs moving to second on a single by Whitehair. Both runners advance on a wild pitch followed by walk to Reiff to load the bases. Taylor singles to score Hight. Trenton Haslouer runs for Reiff. Kellen Signer walks to score Whitehair with the bases loaded for the Cowboys fifth run of the game.
McClanahan got the win for the Cowboys on the mound as he allowed three earned runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Hansen pitched the final one third striking out a batter.
The junior varsity completes the season at 8-12.
