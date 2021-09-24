Game Review:
1st Quarter (0-0)
*Neither team scored in the first.
2nd Quarter
*11 yd TD run around the right end by Freshman QB Aaron Hartman (PAT failed) 6-0
*Five plays later from the 5-yard line QB Hartman found Freshman WR Joseph Welsh in the back of the endzone for a 5-yard TD reception (PAT run by Freshman RB Weston Rock) 14-0
*Sophomore Chase Lillard intercepted a Chapman pass and returned it to the Chapman 18-yard line.
*Five plays later Rock found the end zone from 7 yards out (PAT failed)20-0
*AHS defense forced another Chapman fumble caused by freshman Dominic Holt and recovered by sophomore Thomas McClendon on the Cowboy 26 with 1:15 left in the 1st half.
3rd Quarter
(Chapman 41 yd TD pass and PAT run) 28-8
4th Quarter
*15 yard TD run by Rock (PAT reception by Becker) 36-8
Coach Brad Hartman: “Our goal was to come out and jump on them early and we were able to accomplish that. Our defense played great tonight. Chapman really only had one successful drive the entire game, which resulted in a score. Otherwise we didn’t allow them to cross midfield all night. Our offense was steamrolling in the 2nd quarter with 4 touchdowns, which really set the tone. We would’ve liked to keep up the intensity all game, but we played with a little less energy in the 2nd half. Overall, a great win though.”
