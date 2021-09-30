Game Results:
1st Quarter (7-0)
*Freshman Tommy Keener intercepted CPA pass on the AHS 47 to end their first drive.
*35 yard TD pass from freshman QB Aaron Hartman to sophomore TE Kyson Becker (PAT kick - Tyler Holloway) 7-0
2nd Quarter
*16 yard TD pass from Aaron Hartman to Kyson Becker. (PAT kick - Tyler Holloway) 14-0
*71 yard CPA TD run (PAT run no good) 14-6
*Freshman Tyler Holloway and freshman Tyler Green QB sack.
*40 yard TD pass from Aaron Hartman to Kyson Becker. (PAT failed) 20-6
*Tyler Holloway QB sack.
3rd Quarter
Freshman Landon Taplin QB sack.
Tyler Holloway tackled the punter on CPA 4th down.
*Freshman Weston Rock 25 yard TD run (PAT failed) 26-6
*Freshmen Tyler Green, Dominick Holt, Devin Alvarez, and soph CJ Brooks QB sack.
*12 yard TD run sophomore Thomas McClendon (PAT kick - Tyler Holloway) 33-6
*Tyler Holloway QB sack.
4th Quarter
*Cameron Vinduska and Ladon Taplin QB sack.
*Tommy Keener 10 yard TD run (PAT failed) 39-6
*Tyler Green QB sack.
*CJ Brooks QB sack.
Coach Brad Hartman: I think this was our best game of the year for our JV team. We really competed hard in so many phases of the game. Our defense seemed to pick up right where the varsity left off from last Friday. We swarmed to the ball and made plays.
We were able to apply pressure and sacked their QB five times.
Offensively, our offensive line consistently opened running lanes for our backs.
The first half we scored 3 times through the air and turned to the run game for our final 3 touchdowns of the game. We’re won our last three games and the guys are really playing confident.
AHS JV is 3-1 and travels to Hays next Monday.
