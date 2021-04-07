The Abilene Cowboys JV tennis team hosted a quad Monday afternoon at the high school courts. The Cowboys finished second by one point to Marysville. Sacred Heart was third followed by Clay Center.
Abilene freshman Jacobi Robinson went 2-1 in number one singles to earn second place at the meet. Robinson opened with a 7-3 win over Clay Center’s Spencer Coffman before falling to Marysville’s Gus Howard 7-6 (12-10) in a tight back and forth battle. He bounced back with a 7-1 win over Sacred Heart’s Camden Carewell.
Freshman Carson Hess won the number two singles bracket for the Cowboys. Hess beginning with a 7-1 victory over Jacob Bush of Clay Center. In the second round, Hess defeated Abilene’s Nathan Schwarz, who was slotted into Marysville’s lineup. Finally, Hess beat Sacred Heart’s Thomas Cheney 7-5 to win the title.
In doubles, Abilene’s Jeremiah Bathurst and RJ Vopat went 2-1 on the day to create a three-way tie for first in the number one doubles bracket. The pair of Abilene sophomores defeated Jonah Bush and Tanner Pfizenmaier of Clay Center 7-2 and then defeated Marysville’s duo 7-5 before falling 7-5 to Eli Douglas and Landon Johnson of Sacred Heart,
Junior Cody Hanback and freshman Charlie Hylton paired for Abilene’s number two doubles on Monday and finished 1-2 on the day. The pair fell to Clay Center 7-5 to open the match and then dropped 7-0 to Marysville before taking care of Sacred Heart’s Julian Torres and Izeyiah Rodriquez 7-5 in round three.
Marysville scored 21 team points to edge Abilene with 20. Sacred Heart finished third at 10 points while Clay Center scored seven.
