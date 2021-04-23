Tied at 7-7 midway through the fourth inning, the Abilene Cowboys junior varsity baseball team cranked up the offense to score 13 times in their fourth at bat to go onto defeat Riley County 20-9 in the first game of a double-header Thursday in Abilene.
Abilene took an early lead only to have Riley County come back with four runs of their own in the top of the third and three more in the fourth for the tie headed to the bottom of the inning.
Tristan Randles and Chris McClanahan had big triples for Abilene and Kayden Timm slapped a pair of doubles to lead the 11 hit attack of the Cowboys. Randles drove in three runs and scored twice in the game. McClanahan had two hits driving in two and scoring three times. He also walked three times in the lead off spot in the order.
Timm, the freshman third baseman, drove in two with his two doubles and he scored twice in the Cowboy win. Samuel Whitehair drove in three runs with a pair of hits. Gavin Hight and Kellen Signer also had hits for Abilene with Hight driving in two.
Hight got the win in relief of McClanahan going two innings on the hill and allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out two. McClanahan allowed four earned runs on five hits. He struck out seven batters and walked two.
