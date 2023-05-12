Aaron Hartman led Cowboys in final three tournaments

Abilene’s Aaron Hartman led the Cowboys in the final three tournaments of the year, by shooting a respectable score in the 80’s in all three.

 Courtesy Photo by Kieryan Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys golf team recently completed a season ending busy stretch by playing in the Clay Center, Marysville, and NCKL tournaments.  

Leading the way as in every tournament was sophomore Aaron Hartman who scored in the eighties in each outing. 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.