The Abilene Cowboys golf team recently completed a season ending busy stretch by playing in the Clay Center, Marysville, and NCKL tournaments.
Leading the way as in every tournament was sophomore Aaron Hartman who scored in the eighties in each outing.
At the Clay Center tournament, several Cowboys had their best career days as a participant of the high school golf team that included Hartman with 83, Esteban Plunkett with an 88, and Trenton Haslour with an 89.
“Aaron had his best day as an Abilene golfer,” said head coach Mark Willey. “His 83 was good for 18th. He had a birdie and four pars on the day”.
“We have talked about playing better as the weather improves. We have had two guys have career rounds this week. We must continue to practice well. We had four guys break 90 today. Esteban and Trenton both had good days,” coach Willey said.
The Marysville tournament then proved a bit more challenging for the Cowboys. Hartman once again would lead Abilene on the day as he recorded an 89, which tied him for fourteenth place.
“It was not our best day, the course was playing tough,” said Willey. “Aaron was pretty consistent. He birdied his last hole to break 90 and move into the top 15, (14th).”
Abilene then wrapped up their busy schedule with a trip to the NCKL tournament hosted at Concordia.
Abilene finished as a team in fifth place overall, and we’re led by Hartman who finished tied for thirteenth with an 81. Also playing quality rounds on the day included CJ Brooks in 25th place with an 88, and Kaden Timm in 26th with an 89.
“It was a good day for AHS golfers,” said Willey. “We had three guys shoot career best. Hartman 81, Brooks 88, Timm 89. We were 5th, but were only two shots back of Marysville for 4th.”
The Cowboys will next prepare for a chance to qualify for the state tournament at regionals next Tuesday at Hesston.
NCKL Tournament @ Concordia
