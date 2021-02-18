The Abilene High School freshmen boys basketball team has extended its winning streak to 45 games in a row. This team has played competition basketball since the seventh grade. Tyler Bryson in seventh grade and Tim Klein coached them at Abilene Middle School this past season as eighth graders. Now under the direction of Kyle Taylor, the Cowboys are undefeated again this season.
Members of the team are back row from left: coach Kyle Taylor, Eli Panzer, Chase Lillard, Judah Armstrong, Kyson Becker, Samuel Whitehair and Stocton Timbrook. Front Row: Keaton Hargrave, Zach Miller, Brax Fisher, Carson Hasenbank and CJ Brooks,
