Kaleb Becker, Rowdy Kuntz, and Cooper Wildey recently all received NCKL all league recognition for the 2021 football season. The Cowboys also recognized individual team awards as voted on by their teammates.
Kaleb Becker - 1st All NCKL at Large as a WR/TE
Rowdy Kuntz - NCKL Honorable Mention at LB
Cooper Wildey - NCKL Honorable Mention at WR
Team awards that were voted on by the players;
Offensive MVP - Stocton Timbrook
Defensive MVP - Rowdy Kuntz
“All You Got” - Issac Barbieri
Most Inspirational Senior - Kaleb Becker
2021 NCKL All League Football
1st Team Offense
Offensive Line
Chapman- Colt Sell- 12th
Clay Center- Ryan Benfer- 12th
Concordia- Dalton Owen- 12th
Concordia- Keegun Beims- 10th
Marysville- Garrison Craig- 12th
Quarterback
Wamego- Hayden Oviatt- 11th
Runningback
Chapman- Eli Riegel -12th
Clay Center- Lane Musselman -12th
Concordia- Keyan Miller- 12th
Receiver
Marysville- Rhett Williams -11th
Wamego- Chase Cottam -11th
At Large
Abilene- Kaleb Becker- 12th
1st Team Defense
Defensive Line
Chapman- Colt Sell- 12th
Chapman- DJ Messerly- 10th
Chapman- Torin Cavanaugh- 12th
Clay Center- Ryan Benfer- 12th
Linebacker
Chapman- Brent Golden- 12th
Clay Center- Lucas Sullivan- 12th
Concordia- Cam Cleveland- 10th
Marysville- Peyton Smith- 11th
Secondary
Chapman- Ian Suther- 10th
Clay Center- Lane Musselman- 12th
Concordia- Cav Carlgren- 12th
Wamego- Dawson Tajchman- 11th
1st Team Special Teams
Kicker
Clay Center- Jackson Henry- 10th
Punter
Marysville- Peyton Smith- 11th
Honorable Mention Offense
Offensive Line
Chapman- Troy Boyd -11th
Chapman- Brayden Lexow -11th
Concordia- Shelby Giersch -12th
Marysvllle- Beau Wassenberg- 12th
Wamego- Braydon King- 12th
Quarterback
Clay Center- Mark Hoffman- 11th
Chapman- Nick Anderson- 11th
Runningback
Marysville- Jack Lauer- 11th
Receiver
Abilene- Cooper Wildey- 12th
Chapman- Camden Liebau- 12th
Wamego- Colin Donahue- 11th
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Line
Concordia-Tyler Hobrock- 12th
Marysvllle- Beau Wassenberg- 12th
Wamego- James DeRouchey- 12th
Linebackers
Abilene- Rowdy Kuntz- 12th
Chapman- Mason Barnum- 12th
Chapman- Tate Milton- 12th
Concordia- Skyler Hake- 11th
Wamego-Grant Larson- 11th
Secondary
Clay Center- Brody Hayes- 10th
Concordia- Aiden Poore- 12th
Marysville- Rook Williams- 11th
Kicker
Wamego- Noah Ficke- 11th
