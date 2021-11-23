Kaleb Becker, Rowdy Kuntz, and Cooper Wildey recently all received NCKL all league recognition for the 2021 football season.  The Cowboys also recognized individual team awards as voted on by their teammates. 

Kaleb Becker - 1st All NCKL at Large as a WR/TE

Rowdy Kuntz - NCKL Honorable Mention at LB

Cooper Wildey - NCKL Honorable Mention at WR

Team awards that were voted on by the players;

Offensive MVP - Stocton Timbrook

Defensive MVP - Rowdy Kuntz

“All You Got” - Issac Barbieri

Most Inspirational Senior - Kaleb Becker

2021 NCKL All League Football

1st Team Offense

Offensive Line

Chapman- Colt Sell- 12th

Clay Center- Ryan Benfer- 12th

Concordia- Dalton Owen- 12th

Concordia- Keegun Beims- 10th

Marysville- Garrison Craig- 12th

Quarterback

Wamego- Hayden Oviatt- 11th

 Runningback 

Chapman- Eli Riegel -12th

Clay Center- Lane Musselman -12th

Concordia- Keyan Miller- 12th

 Receiver

Marysville- Rhett Williams -11th

Wamego- Chase Cottam -11th

 At Large

Abilene- Kaleb Becker- 12th

 1st Team Defense

Defensive Line

Chapman- Colt Sell- 12th

Chapman- DJ Messerly- 10th

Chapman- Torin Cavanaugh- 12th

Clay Center- Ryan Benfer- 12th

 Linebacker

Chapman- Brent Golden- 12th

Clay Center- Lucas Sullivan- 12th

Concordia- Cam Cleveland- 10th

Marysville- Peyton Smith- 11th

 Secondary

Chapman- Ian Suther- 10th

Clay Center- Lane Musselman- 12th

Concordia- Cav Carlgren- 12th

Wamego- Dawson Tajchman- 11th 

1st Team Special Teams

Kicker

Clay Center- Jackson Henry- 10th 

Punter

Marysville- Peyton Smith- 11th

Honorable Mention Offense

Offensive Line

Chapman- Troy Boyd -11th

Chapman- Brayden Lexow -11th

Concordia- Shelby Giersch -12th

Marysvllle- Beau Wassenberg- 12th

Wamego- Braydon King- 12th

 Quarterback

Clay Center- Mark Hoffman- 11th

Chapman- Nick Anderson- 11th

 Runningback 

Marysville- Jack Lauer- 11th

Receiver

Abilene- Cooper Wildey- 12th

Chapman- Camden Liebau- 12th

Wamego- Colin Donahue- 11th

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive Line

Concordia-Tyler Hobrock- 12th

Marysvllle- Beau Wassenberg- 12th

Wamego- James DeRouchey- 12th

 Linebackers

Abilene- Rowdy Kuntz- 12th

Chapman- Mason Barnum- 12th

Chapman- Tate Milton- 12th

Concordia- Skyler Hake- 11th

Wamego-Grant Larson- 11th

 Secondary

Clay Center- Brody Hayes- 10th

Concordia- Aiden Poore- 12th

Marysville- Rook Williams- 11th

Kicker

Wamego- Noah Ficke- 11th

 

