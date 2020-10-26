BUHLER — For the first time in at least 15 years, the Abilene Cowboys has qualified its team to run in the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet in Wamego on Saturday.
It took a complete squad effort from all seven Cowboys runners to place third as a team at the Buhler Regional and get the automatic invitation to run Saturday morning in Wamego. The Cowboys scored 96 points to finish third behind an amazing performance by Buhler with 19 points for first place and Clay Center was second with 69 points.
Buhler ran first, second and third in the boys 5K run Saturday. Junior Tanner Lindahl earned the gold medal with a 16:55.10 time. Junior Hayden Keller was second at 17:07.90 and freshman Kaden Lohrentz crossed in third place at 17:30.80.
After a runner from McPherson placed fourth and Clay Center’s Grant Smith ran a fifth place time of 17:40.20, Buhler added sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place finishes while Abilene’s Grant Waite ran across the finish line in 10th place and a time of 18:19.70.
Waite was the first Cowboy to cross after running a strong race but the other six Abilene runners stepped up to finish equally strong and hold off McPherson from bumping them from third place team award.
Abilene sophomore Triston Cottone ran 13th at 18:31.40 while freshman Trevor Tovar was next to finish at 20th (18:52.80). A trio of runners lead by freshman Levi Hager finished 27th, 28th and 29th. Hager ran 19:25.40 while sophomore Dayton Wuthnow ran 19:48.60 and Thurman Geissinger crossed with a 19:49.10 time. Junior Toben Schwartz finished 40th at 20:56.70.
“Grant was our number one guy again today,” Abilene head coach Andy Cook said. “But how about the job the entire team did. I am so proud of all these kids and happy for them. It’s been at least 15 years since we qualified a team for the state meet. We knew Buhler was going to be really good and we also knew how good Clay Center is because we run against them all the time.”
Abilene’s seven runners all qualified for the state race with the third place team finish and will run the Wamego Country Club course Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.