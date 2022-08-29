The Abilene Cowboys Cross Country team brings back all of their scorers from their 10th place state qualifying team from last season, and because of that they have earned some preseason recognition.
According to “Mile Split” the Cowboys enter the season ranked 3rd in class 4A. Mile Split Preseason rankings are based upon a returning runners best time from the previous year.
Anchoring the Cowboys team will be three time state qualifier Senior Grant Waite. Waite enters the season ranked 15th in the preseason Class 4A division, and also hopes to once again qualify as a team and medal individually at the state meet. Along with Waite, Abilene brings back two time state qualifiers, Triston Cottone, Dayton Wuthnow, and Levi Hagar. Adding to the depth, will be one time state qualifiers Jensen Woodworth, and Jack Hunter.
Long time head coach Andy Cook, and assistant coach Tyler Bryson feel excited about the upcoming season.
“ We have been fortunate to qualify for state as a team each of the past two years. We return all of the scorers from last years state team that placed 10th in the 4A meet in Wamego,” Cook said. “ Grant has been just a fantastic competitor for us for three years and qualified individually for state each year. He’s built a standard for our teams expectations both in practices and in meets. He’s joined by some pretty talented seniors in Triston Cottone and Dayton Wuthnow as well as our new addition last year, Jensen Woodworth.”
“These seniors are experienced and hungry for more. I’m also happy to see junior Levi Hager in top shape before the season begins. Levi has been on both of our state qualifying teams as well. We also will be working in some youth on the boys side that we believe will help our team have a lot of success “ said coach Cook.
The Cowboys will open their season by hosting their home meet this upcoming Thursday September 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.