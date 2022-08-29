The Abilene Cowboys Cross Country team brings back all of their scorers from their 10th place state qualifying team from last season, and because of that they have earned some preseason recognition.

According to “Mile Split” the Cowboys enter the season ranked 3rd in class 4A. Mile Split Preseason rankings are based upon a returning runners best time from the previous year.

 

